Boy rushed to the hospital after being hit by a car when the police closed the road

A boy was hospitalized in Middleton after a car accident.

The pedestrian, who is said to be 12 years old, was hit by a vehicle on Windermere Road on Friday at 1:45 p.m.

The boy was taken to the hospital by ambulance with a head injury.

A responsive vehicle and an ambulance plane were also sent to the scene.

Windermere Road was blocked in both directions between the intersections of Ennerdale Road and Thirlmere Drive.

A spokesman for the North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) said: “At 1:46 p.m. we were called to a collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle on Windermere Road.

“We sent a fast-reacting vehicle, an ambulance and an air ambulance to the scene.

“We treated a male patient around the age of 12 and brought him to the hospital with a head injury.”

A Greater Manchester Police spokesman said: “Just before 1:49 p.m. (Friday, January 17, 2020), police were called to Windermere Road in Middleton to report a collision with a pedestrian and car.

“The emergency services are on duty and the pedestrian – a 12-year-old boy – was hospitalized with head injuries.

“Windermere Road is currently closed at the intersections with Thirlmere Drive, Buttermere Road and Langdale Drive.”

