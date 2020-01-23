Boy Meets World - Alum Maitland Ward reveals how her former co-stars reacted to her career as a porn filmmaker

advertisement

While actress Maitland Ward has left Boy Meets World’s healthy environment to make adult films, her former co-stars are still supporting her. In a recent interview with InTouch Weekly, Ward said that her old Castmates are pretty open-minded about her recent career path. Most of the time, however, she said that they are just curious.

“It was positive and they want to know,” said Ward. “Everyone is like ‘How is it? What are you doing?’ That is also the most important thing that struck me: people are curious about how it looks from the inside.

Already in October Ward met Will Friedle at Comic-Con, whom she called “a really sweet moment”.

“He said, ‘Are you happy?’ And I said,” Yes. “He said,” That’s all that matters. “That was the sweetest moment. It was like only a million years had passed – no, we had seen us in the past few years but it was really funny. “

While Ward was talking about her former colleagues, he remembered a little bit about her time in the series and even remembered a bit of the misery she had to go through when she came to the cast.

“They told me I had to sing a song to the audience to introduce myself because they had performances every week,” said Ward. “It’s like an initiation thing, and I thought, ‘Oh my god. I have to get to know this song if you introduce the cast before the show.’ Then we recorded the show. Until then, Ben [Savage] said, “Yeah, it’s going to be bad.” And then, shortly before I left, they finally told me you didn’t have to do that. “

Boy Meets World was broadcast on ABC for seven seasons from 1993 to 2000 and recorded the everyday coming-of-age stories of Cory Matthews, played by Ben Savage. Ward entered the cast as Rachel McGuire in season six and appeared in the seventh and final episode. After the sitcom, she appeared in Boston Public and Rules of Engagement as well as in the Wayans Brothers film White Chicks.

Eventually she switched to cosplay, which eventually led to adult entertainment. Despite the support of her former castmates, she admitted that there is someone with whom she would never share details of her job, Mr. Feeny actor William Daniels. “Well, look, I’m not going to talk to Mr. Feeny about it,” added Ward.

