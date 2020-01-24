Boy in the hospital after being hit by a car

advertisement

A teenager was injured after being hit by a car.

The boy was injured in the collision on Hyde Road in Woodley, near Stockport, around 3:30 p.m. today (Thursday).

Police and paramedics were called to the scene near the White Hart pub and the young person was hospitalized, although his condition is not considered serious.

A spokeswoman for the North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) confirmed that an ambulance and an experienced paramedic were on site at 3:44 PM after reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian.

The victim, a boy of ten, was hospitalized, but had not suffered major trauma, according to the NWAS.

A spokeswoman for GMP-certified officers was called after reports of a collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle.

Residents reported that traffic in the area was heavy and not moving after the incident.

