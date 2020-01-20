Boy, 4, in the hospital after a caravan fire that killed brother, 3, in Wales

advertisement

A four-year-old boy is in critical condition after a caravan fire in which his younger brother was killed.

In the early morning hours of Sunday, police were called to report a burning caravan in a village in Ceredigion, Wales.

According to police officers, a father and his four-year-old son were able to flee and are now being treated in hospital with the little boy in critical but stable condition.

A three-year-old boy died tragically in the caravan.

Neighbor Miriam Connolly, who alerted the local emergency services, said she knew “something terrible” had happened when she saw the flames, reports our sister title WalesOnline.

“It was absolutely terrible,” she said. “He (the father) and the eldest son came here and we gave them as much clothes and blankets as possible.

“He had brought the eldest son to the main house and wanted to go back to the caravan for the other boy, but by then the fire was just too big.”

The village of Ffair Rhos in Ceredigion, Wales, where a three-year-old boy tragically died in a caravan fire

The fire department said that a motorhome and a vehicle had been destroyed in the fire and an adjacent property was badly damaged.

Dyfed-Powys police have opened an investigation into the incident and are asking anyone who was in the village of Ffair Rhos at the time of the fire to report.

Detective Chief Superintendent Steve Cockwell said: “We received a call on Sunday, January 19, at 5:45 am, when a fire was reported in a caravan on Ffair Rhos.

“Previous research suggests that there were three people in the caravan when the fire broke out. That was a father and two children – a four year old and a little boy whom we believe was three years old.

“While the father and the oldest child were able to leave the caravan, the younger of the siblings was tragically found to have died.

“Our thoughts are with his family during this extremely difficult and traumatic time, and special officers have been deployed to support them.

“The father is currently in a stable condition in the hospital, while the four-year-old is critical but stable. Both suffered burns.

“The police are investigating the cause of the fire and a larger incident room has been set up at the Aberystwyth police station.

“We also work closely with Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Services who were present when our officers arrived. We would like to thank our fire brigade colleagues for their professionalism in dealing with an extremely traumatic incident.

“We want to speak to anyone who was in the Ffair Rhos area at the time of the fire and may have information that could help our investigation.

“This was a tragic incident and we will do everything we can to find answers for the family whose world has been torn apart by what happened this morning.”

If you have information that could help the officers, call the Criminal Investigation Service at 101 at Storm Number 39 on January 19.

