Boy, 15, stabbed during attack in Dublin

Gardaí appeals to witnesses of a serious attack that took place in Dublin last night.

At 9.30 pm a 15-year-old boy sustained a stab wound in what was probably an argument between two groups of young people near Portmarnock Beach.

The youth was taken from the stage by car to Malahide Garda station, where he was treated by Garda ASU members.

He was transferred by Ambulance to Temple Street Children’s Hospital where his condition is described as stable.

“Gardaí is curious about witnesses who may have been near the entrance to Portmarnock Beach, Velvet Beach, Coast Road and Wendell Avenue between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. or to anyone with camera images that could support the investigation,” said Chief Inspector Gerry Donnelly.

“Gardaí is also attractive to anyone who may have used public transport in that area and encountered large groups of young people using transport services.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Malahide Garda Station – 01 6664600 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111

The Garda scene of officers of crime is currently investigating the scene, so far no arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

