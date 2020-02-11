A 14-year-old was arrested on Monday after being accused of driving a stolen car and pushing two other vehicles in West Houston. A 14-year-old was arrested on Monday after being accused of driving a stolen car and bumping two other vehicles in West Houston, the police said. Photo: Google Maps

Boy, 14, accused of driving stolen car and seriously injuring elderly woman in Houston

A 14-year-old boy was arrested on Monday after being accused of driving a stolen car and crashing into two vehicles. An elderly woman was seriously injured, officials from the Harris District Attorney’s Office said.

The boy was not identified because he is an adolescent. Sean Teare, chief of vehicle crime at the Harris District Attorney’s Office, accused him of grievous bodily harm, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and danger to a passenger. Another teenage passenger was accused of evading on foot after trying to flee the scene, Teare said.

An off duty police officer in a private car first discovered five “very young people” in the vehicle on the Beltway in West Houston. The officer had stood behind the suspect and checked by radio that the car had been stolen on Sunday, Teare said. The officer shared his whereabouts with the Houston police, Teare said.

Teare did not identify the agency in which the officer worked.

The officer followed the suspect when he left Beltway in Briar Forest, West Houston. The teen driver finally found the officer was following him, Teare said, and accelerated to about 50 miles an hour on Briar Rose Drive.

The 14-year-old then ran two stop signs at Briar Rose and Seagler and met a Toyota Tacoma and a Lexus, Teare said. The occupants of the Tacoma were not seriously injured, but the older woman in the Lexus appeared to have suffered serious injuries.

Julian Gill is a digital reporter based in Houston.