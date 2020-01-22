Boy, 13, among four teenagers in the hospital when police persecution ends after midnight and the stolen VW Golf crashes into the water

advertisement

Four teenagers are in the hospital after a car was plowed into a fence by the police, slid over a dam and submerged in the water.

This morning (Wednesday, January 22), around 12:25 p.m., police officers chased a suspected stolen VW Golf after it could not stop on Loxham Street at Moses Gate, Bolton.

After a short distance it was found that the car had been knocked into a wooden fence.

It then slid down a hilly area and was partially submerged in some water.

Emergency services were called on site and after a site search, four boys aged 13 to 16 were arrested.

Emergency services that save the youth in the early morning of Wednesday

(Image: @ CarlEHaslam / GMFRS)

They were taken to the hospital for assessment.

A statement from the Greater Manchester police says their injuries are not considered life threatening.

GMP appeals to witnesses or individuals with further information.

No arrests were made at this time.

Anyone who has information, witnesses to the incident, or has dashcam material that can assist in the investigation should call the police on 0161 856 5599 or the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

