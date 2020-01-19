Boy, 10, stabbed in random street attacks when he went to Leicester with Mother

advertisement

Police are looking for a man who stabbed a 10-year-old boy when he and his mother walked down a street in Leicester in a random attack yesterday.

The horrific attack occurred on Saturday at 5:20 p.m. in Belper Street, Belgrave, when the boy and his mother were approached by a man who stabbed him and ran away, reports LeicestershireLive.

A member of the public called emergency services and the boy was taken to the Queen’s Medical Center in Nottingham, where his condition is described as not life-threatening.

Fortunately, his mother was not injured in the incident, although she was very shaken.

The suspect is described as a fair-skinned Asian man in his mid-20s with a height of around 2 m and a plump, brown jacket.

There was a police block on Belper Street, but it has since been removed.

Detective Inspector Tim Lindley said: “This was an act of violence against a small child who was on the street with his mother.

“It happened in a residential area at a time of day when people would have been traveling, either on foot or by car.

“We have to find out who was responsible for the injury to this boy.

“If you were in the Belper Street area between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. and saw what happened, or a man who met this description, we would like to hear from you.

“If you have dashcam footage or CCTV footage of the area, please contact.”

Call 101 if you can help.

