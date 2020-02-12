Boxer Jimmy Thunder is reported to have died of brain tumor surgery at Auckland Hospital.

TVNZ has reported that the 54-year-old, who won a super heavyweight gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in 1986, died in his sleep.

Thunder, who was originally called Ti’a James Senio Peau, was born in Apia, Samoa and grew up in Auckland.

Jimmy ‘Thunder’ Peau celebrates gold at the 1986 Commonwealth Games in Edinburgh.

He became a professional in 1989 and had 35 wins and 14 losses in a career that ended in 2002.

Thunder, who changed his name for his professional game and was always in top shape for fights, won the Australian heavyweight title twice.

He also claimed to win two world heavyweight belts – the versions of the World Boxing Federation and the International Boxing Organization – in the alphabet soup of titles that contaminate the sport.

He was an early winner of the IBO title, a belt that is now considered the fifth most important and was later held by Lennox Lewis, Wladimir Klitschko, Tyson Fury, Andy Ruiz Jr. and Anthony Joshua.

He had one of the fastest knockouts in heavyweight history when he defeated the American Crawford Grimsley with the first blow – after just 1.5 seconds – of his 1997 fight. Grimsley was then counted.

Thunder was the forerunner of a period of remarkable heavyweight success for New Zealand boxing. Samoans David Tua and Joseph Parker followed in his footsteps, and Parker won the belt of the respected World Boxing Organization.

Thunder fell into difficult times later in his life.

A Stuff news team found him rough on the streets of Las Vegas in 2010.

His luck improved when he met Iris Whitemagpie in 2008, and they married in a non-legal Native American ceremony in 2009.

But Thunder had immigration problems in the United States that were not supported by a physical, battery, and substantial assault conviction after a 2012 Las Vegas street party clash. Finally he returned to New Zealand.

New Zealand boxing historian Dave Cameron recalled that Peau was “suddenly big” and the greatest name of his generation before David Tua arrived.

“He had a real punch. And he was a really kind guy.”