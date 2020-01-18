Bowler to write the letter of apology after brawl in the alley in the villages

advertisement

Bart Graham

A bowler was ordered to write an apology letter after a clash last year in a bowling alley in The Villages.

A probation order was filed earlier this month at Lake County Court following the October 10 bowling match in Spanish Springs Lanes.

Bart Bernard Graham, 47, of Weirsdale, was suspended for two years, had to pay approximately $ 1,200 in fines and court costs, and had to write a letter of apology to the victim. Graham can return to Spanish Springs Lanes, but may not be in contact with the victim.

Lady Lake police had been called to the bowling alley to find a man who was bleeding from the head and lying on the floor.

Graham was arrested when he tried to leave the bowling alley.

Several witnesses reported to the police that Graham had been in an argument with the other man and knocked him in the chest, causing him to fall to the floor and hit his head, according to a report from the arrest. He suffered a “big wound” on the back of his head and it was bleeding.

“(Graham) informed me that he had been arguing with the victim all night and could no longer take him, so he pushed him and fell to the floor,” the police officer wrote in the arrest report.

