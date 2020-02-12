ANAHEIM, California (AP) – St. Louis defender Jay Bouwmeester collapsed on the bench during the first game break, causing the Blues and Anaheim Ducks to postpone their game on Tuesday night.

Teammates immediately called for medical help after Bouwmeester collapsed 7:50 in the first period.

Bouwmeester seemed to be taking a sip of water as it slowly began to fall. Paramedics hurried to the blues bank.

Ducks and Blues players gathered to see what was going on before Bouwmeester was taken off the bench. Both teams then went back to their locker rooms and the game was canceled tie 1 a few minutes later.

The 36-year-old Bouwmeester is in his 17th NHL season and has since been known for his strong skating and conditioning. He helped the blues to win the Stanley Cup last season and won an Olympic gold medal with Canada in 2014.

Bouwmeester ran this season in his 57th game, the 1,241. his NHL career, ice cream. He ran 1:20 in his last shift before collapsing and logged 5:34 ice age in the game.

Edmonton-born Bouwmeester was a junior hockey star and was ranked third overall by the Florida Panthers in 2002. He has played for Florida, Calgary and St. Louis.

The Blues signed a one-year, $ 3.25 million deal for the season with the seasoned defender in April.

