Bournemouth hope that Harry Potter's magic can evoke the progress of the FA Cup

Eddie Howe hopes the Bournemouth team can use the magic of a Harry Potter actor to conjure up FA Cup magic.

James Phelps, who plays Fred Weasley in the fantasy film series, was a special guest at the Cherries practice ground this week.

In anticipation of Monday’s fourth round home at Arsenal, 33-year-old Phelps posed for photos with “Potterheads” Ryan Fraser and Nathan Ake.

Bournemouth boss Howe waved his wand when his side ended their Premier League hoodoo by beating Brighton on Tuesday night and he wants to take advantage of every possible benefit, including help from the supernatural world.

He said, “I didn’t know too much about it to be honest – it’s not like we were looking for some magic to come in and make a difference for us!

“I think it’s something that just happened, a bit by chance, but if there’s magic, we’ll take it.

“I should lie, but I’ve never seen a Harry Potter movie, so I apologize. I can’t tell if he’s good or not – I have no idea.” Eddie Howe admitted he’s not a Harry Potter movie has seen (Mark Kerton / PA)

Film fans Fraser and Ake each posted photos of themselves with Phelps on Instagram, while goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale expressed dissatisfaction about the exclusion of the improvised photo call.

The struggling Cherries remain in the relegation zone on goal balance after the much needed midweek success against the Seagulls, which was only their second in 13 top-flight games and ended a six-match winless streak.

“I’m not sure how many celebrity supporters we have around the world, so it’s fun to invite people,” Howe continued.

“We invite people from many walks of life, people who need our support and help, people who have really had a hard time.

“And of course, if there is someone we think the boys might be interested in meeting or there might be a connection there, I like being able to do that.”

