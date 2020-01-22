Bournemouth ends rotten with crucial win in relegation battle

advertisement

Bournemouth relieved pressure on manager Eddie Howe with a crucial 3-1 win over Brighton.

The sad recent form of the Cherries has raised questions about Howe’s future in the dugout for the first time in his 11 years.

But strikes from Harry Wilson and Callum Wilson, on either side of Pascal Gross’s own goal, caused a much needed victory to take Bournemouth to the 18th, level on points with West Ham and safety.

It was a victory that also illustrated that the players are still playing for the manager who led the club all the way from League Two.

With a series of just four points out of a possible 36, most clubs would have reached the ax by now, but Howe still has credit with the bank.

It seemed like a good time to play Brighton, who has never won a Premier League game in January, or on a Tuesday away from home.

But Bournemouth seemed every inch a side that had lost 10 of their previous 12 games when they made a nervous start. Harry Wilson (second right) celebrates the opening of the score (Mark Kerton / PA).

A more clinical team than Brighton would have benefited, but when Aaron Moal Neal Maupay’s reverse pass gave a view of goal, his angular shot was parried by Cherries goalie Aaron Ramsdale before Nathan Ake blocked the rebound.

Moments later, Bournemouth created their first chance, Callum Wilson steered Dominic Solanke clearly right.

Solanke’s low cross lay behind his fellow attacker, but rolled over to the galloping Diego Rico, who shot his shot into the side net.

Still, just seeing the net seemed rippling, from a goalless team in their previous four games, encouraging Bournemouth and their fans, and the roof almost broke loose in the 36th minute when Harry Wilson found the net.

Solanke, who led the ball into the path of Harry Wilson, let the midfielder take a touch before he hit him past Mathew Ryan with the help of a deflection. FATHER).

Howe remained motionless on the sidelines, but five minutes later his side re-celebrated when Gross, struggling with Callum Wilson on the goal line, turned the corner of Rico into his own net.

Brighton boss Graham Potter, whose side is a little too close to the relegation zone to comfort himself, had seen enough and made a triple replacement with Solly March, Aaron Connolly and Leandro Trossard sent on.

The visitors began to threaten, but Ramsdale stepped forward and bravely discouraged Dunk from an empty series and swept Maupay’s fierce ride and Mooy’s curler away.

Instead, Bournemouth had finally launched Howe into the air when Solanke called Callum Wilson to win Ryan for the third round.

Mooy withdrew one when his shot crashed from the far post with 10 minutes to go, but despite one or two jitters at the end, Howe’s men remained stuck for a vital three points.

