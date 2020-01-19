Bourbon Bacon Popcorn makes your taste buds very happy

advertisement

Popcorn: You have eaten it since you were a little child in a dirty child seat in the cinema. And over the years you’ve surely upgraded your popcorn experience – with new spices and the like. But do you really have to go so far as to add alcohol to this all-American delight?

Why, yes … yes, you do!

In honor of the National Popcorn Day on Sunday (January 19th) we present you bourbon bacon popcorn. This incredibly tasty recipe was borrowed from our friends at AskMen.com and uses two of our favorite B-words (bourbon and bacon, natch).

Of course, there are other ingredients that are necessary for this popcorn to really deviate from the charts in the taste department. You need sugar and butter and corn syrup and vanilla and sea salt and baking powder … and yes, there are many ingredients for a good old bowl of popcorn.

But believe us when we tell you – it’s worth it with every kernel you devour!

BOURBON SPECK POPCORN

Ingredients:

7 cups of popcorn popped

4-6 strips of chopped and cooked bacon

1/2 c, sugar

6 T. Butter

corn syrup

1/3 c. bourbon

1 teaspoon. vanilla extract

1/2 c. sea-salt

1/4 tsp. baking soda

directions:

First put the popcorn together with the chopped and cooked bacon in a bowl. Mix sugar, corn syrup, and butter in a saucepan over medium-high heat. Bring to a boil. Remove from the heat and add sea salt, baking powder, vanilla extract and bourbon. Stir.

Preheat the oven to 250 F and then mix the popcorn and bacon with the bourbon sauce. Spread evenly on parchment paper and put in the oven. Remove after 15 minutes and let the popcorn cool. Break it apart and serve.

