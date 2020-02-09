Duane “Dog The Bounty Hunter” Chapman’s girlfriend Moon Angell is said to have left home. According to a website, the former reality TV star who recently made a suggestion to Moon now lives alone when she packed her things and moved out of his house.

The report claims that Duane, 66, and Moon had a conversation this week. Although he thanked the young beauty for her support after the death of his beloved wife Beth, Dog told her he wanted to move on. The website’s insiders say that Duane and Moon understood that living with him was temporary.

The departure of longtime assistant Moon was apparently friendly. But the move comes after Duane shocked fans by asking Moon to put him on Dr. Marry Oz Show!

In the February 3 episode, just seven months after his wife died of cancer, he asked, “Moon Angell, do you want to marry me?” “I’m much happier with her,” Duane said to Dr. Oz. His daughter Lyssa Chapman tore Duane and Moon, whose real name is Mary, into a now deleted series of tweets from this month.

In one of her insults, Lyssa wrote: “If someone who met your family by dating with your brother tried to meet your father after your stepmother died, what would you do? What would you do if you went to your mother’s closet and saw her pull all her clothes off and replace them with her own? #ItsNotWhenOrWhyItsWho, ”she wrote. “Anyone who moves to a man you should be friends with a few weeks after losing their wife is the lowest scum on the planet before. God will marry you !!! “

Well, in a development Lyssa is likely to like, Moon appears to have left Duane’s home. According to the website, however, it still remains nearby in Colorado. RadarOnline.com asked Dog for a comment.

