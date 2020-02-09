STORRS, Conn. (AP) – Freshman James Bouknight scored 23 points, including two important extra-free throws when UConn upset Cincinnati 72-71 at the American Athletic Conference on Sunday.

Christian Vital added 19 points for the huskies (13-10, 4-6 Americans), who had lost eight games with seven points or less this season.

Cincinnati’s attempt to jump with Jarron Cumberland on the buzzer was blocked, and despite UConns Christian Vital’s contact, he received no lazy call.

Tre Scott scored 25 points and Keith Williams added 14 for Cincinnati (15-8, 8-3), who won five consecutive times to share the leadership of the American Athletic Conference.

The team had a draw at 67 after the regulation and Scott’s one-handed shot put Cincy in the lead to 71-68 with a little over two minutes’ advantage in extra time.

But Vital got a rebound after Brandan Adams missed a 3-pointer and his layup of the second chance brought the huskies to one point. Booknight was then fouled on a trip to the next Huskies owner, and the two misses turned out to be the winners.

Cincinnati had several chances to win.

Jarron Cumberland missed an attempt to finish the race 2.7 seconds before the end. UConn was awarded the ball, but after a review, it was returned to the Bearcats who were preparing for the final game.

The Bearcats led 67-65 in regulation before a vital theft led to a Bouknight jumper tying the game 1:06 before the end.

Cumberland also had two chances to win the game before the OT period. His attempt to turn on the track failed and after a UConn change he dripped the ball from his foot.

A shot of Vital from outside the penalty area onto the buzzer flew over the rim.

The Bearcats led most of the first half, taking a 10-point lead from Keith Williams (28:18) to a 3-point lead over the left baseline.

But UConn responded with two direct 3-pointers from Brendan Adams and another from Vita and took the lead with 29-28 from Jalen Gaffney with two free throws.

A knight from Bouknight finished the 16: 2 run and sent UConn with 34: 30 in the half.

Cincinnati: This was the 30th meeting between the two schools and the last one planned as a conference rival. UConn leaves to join the Great East again at the end of the season. The Bearcats had won the last eight matches between the two teams and ten of the last eleven.

UConn: The Huskies celebrated the 30th anniversary of the Gampel Pavilion in honor of Hall of Fame trainer Jim Calhoun and members of the 1989-90 “Dream Team” who had lost to Duke in the NCAA regional final. The huskies were 4-7 in 2020, but only the 16-point loss at Cincinnati came in double digits.

Cincinnati: The Bearcats host Memphis on Thursday.

UConn: The huskies travel to Texas for a Wednesday game at SMU

