Amazon Studios has ordered a seventh and final season from Bosch with Titus Welliver and is based on Michael Connelly’s bestselling books – well before the start of the sixth season of the crime novel, which will be released later in 2020.

“I am proud of what we have achieved with Bosch and I look forward to completing the story in season 7,” said Connelly, who acts as the EP on the series, in a statement. “It is bittersweet, but all good things come to an end and I am happy that we can go out the way we want.

“It started seven years ago when show runner Eric Overmyer and I wrote the pilot. We plan to write the last episode together, ”continued the writer. “We will leave the longest running show on Amazon and it will be discovered by new viewers as long as people are streaming.”

“The other thing is that we wouldn’t have come all the way without Titus Welliver. There couldn’t have been a better actor to play this role or a better team player to build this show. He will be Harry Bosch forever. “

Inspired by the novels The Concrete Blonde and The Burning Room, Harry Bosch and Jerry Edgar (played by Jamie Hector) will perform two separate but dangerous murder investigations in Bosch’s seventh and final season, bringing them to the highest level of crime and the deadly depths of street-level drug trafficking.

Will you be ready to say goodbye to Bosch next season?

