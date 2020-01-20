advertisement

Steve Borthwick will leave his role as assistant coach with England at Jason Ryles due to his replacement in November, the Rugby Football Union has announced.

Borthwick, who helped England with two Six Nations titles and was part of the coaching staff when the British & Irish Lions drew their test series with New Zealand in 2017, leaves Eddie Jones staff and is generally expected to join Leicester .

He has worked with Jones since the last one urged him as the forward coach of Japan in 2012, shortly after he ended a playing career in which he represented England 57 times.

Jones said: “I have had seven wonderful years with Steve. He is a loyal, hard-working and analytical coach, but I understand that he now has to go alone to follow this campaign. He has made that decision and we are really happy for him.

“He created a great line-out for England and really developed the young boys. If you look at someone like Maro Itoje, he has become a world-class lock under Steve. He has also made our maul a weapon for us and he has done a brilliant job coordinating the England program. We will miss him enormously. “

Borthwick said: “I am very proud of what we have achieved as a team since 2016, culminating in a Rugby World Cup Final last year.

“After returning from Japan, spending time with my family and thinking about my time with England, I decided to give up the role towards the end of the season.” Jason Ryles, depicted in his match days with Australia (PA)

Ryles will join England in November from the Australian rugby team Melbourne Storm, where he has been an assistant since 2016.

He said: “I am really excited about the opportunity to work with the English national team in a world-class program and someone like Eddie with his experience is very attractive to me.

“It will be a great honor to work with some of the best coaches and so many quality English players.”

