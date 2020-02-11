The government has recently banned Catholic priests from participating in worship services in some regions of China, such as the eastern province of Zhejiang. Supposedly introduced to curb unwanted burial practices, laws restrict the practice of religion to churches. Religious activities are strictly limited to religious places. The new Chinese politics also hurts Christian families after death and prohibits our traditional funeral rites.

Four seminarians were kidnapped by a terrorist organization in Nigeria. One of the young men, Michael Nnadi, was killed. The three brothers from Nnadi were released in late January. Kidnapping and violence against the Church in Nigeria continues not only from terrorist groups like Boko Haram, but also from bandits who want to extort hostage ransom.

During mass in May 2019, armed men entered a church in Dablo (north Burkina Faso) and murdered the priest who celebrated the mass and five Christians who assisted with the liturgy. They are among the at least 40 Christians who were martyred in Burkina Faso in 2019.

Lent is the perfect opportunity to join the suffering Church around the world. Through the typical types of asceticism that characterize the 40 days, we can transform our normal customs and give them a new meaning. We not only deprive ourselves of the goods we want, but by uniting our efforts with persecuted Christian communities around the world, our fasting disciplines can pursue new goals and be redefined or even redone.

Pray

Pray for the suffering Church during Lent. According to the 2019 Open Doors World Watch List, 260 million Christians face severe persecution in their home countries. This is not only inconvenient; This is defined by total aggression and intolerance.

Our sisters and brothers face these realities every day. Especially during Lent we can pray daily. You may even visit the daily mass during Lent; Remember to make persecuted Christians your special purpose. If we take credit for their consolation from our prayers, tie ourselves to the cross, and recognize their glorious imitation of the suffering Christ, we can take their trials.

Fast

When Christian refugees flee from their war-torn houses, they often have to do without food and drink. For them, in difficult times of violence, it’s about not having what is necessary to survive.

Our fasting day can remind us of what our brothers and sisters have in store. Fasting becomes much more powerful when we look at those who have nothing. “Carrying the burden of the other,” St. Paul warns the Galatians. A hint of hunger will remind those who don’t.

Give alms

Life is destroyed by anti-Christian attackers. Refugees depend on the friendliness of other Christian communities to take care of them. At the end of his letter to the Philippians, Paul thanks them for the financial support of his ministry. He writes: “I know how to humble myself and I know how to humble myself. under all circumstances i have learned the secret of facing a lot and hunger, abundance and want to learn. I can do anything that strengthens me. Still, it was nice of you to share my difficulties. “He continues to notice that the gifts are a fragrant sacrifice, a true sacrifice made to God.

The Gospel of Matthew reminds us: “Truly, I tell you how you did it to one of the least of my brothers, you did it to me.”

Showing our love for the suffering Church means declaring our love for the Lord. Be generous during Lent. Dare to forego what another Christian could have.