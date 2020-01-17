Borris faces Ballyhale brilliance; Corofin would become a member of the elite club

advertisement

John Fogarty shows an example of the GAA matches of the weekend.

SATURDAY

AIB Final Club IHC final



Fr O’Neill’s (Cork) v Tullaroan (Kilkenny), Croke Park 6pm (T. Walsh, Waterford). Live TG4 YouTube

If Fr O’Neill loses this, you can be sure that there will be claims that the game has been decided in the boardroom or in the semi-final victory over Tooreen. News this week that Mark O’Keeffe and Billy Dunne failed in their attempts to overthrow their semi-final red cards was perhaps not surprising but will undoubtedly harm Fr O’Neill’s. It is clear that referee Chris Mooney felt that O’Keeffe and Dunne were doing enough to be rejected, although it is a crushing blow to the big day of a modest club.

Even more responsibility will be placed on the shoulders of Declan Dalton and Paudie McMahon, but how they deal with the absences of the players for the last 20 plus minutes of the semi-final offers room for optimism. However, Tullaroan now plays with great dedication and their back is strong from Pádraic and the younger Tommy Walsh (Village) in defense against Martin Keoghan and the legendary Tommy Walsh (Mountgale) in attack.

Verdict: Tullaroan

AIB All-Ireland Club JHC final



Russell Rovers (Cork) v Conahy Shamrocks (Kilkenny), Croke Park 4 p.m. (S. Stack, Dublin) Live TG4 YouTube

For a team that has lost their provincial final, their testimony is how Conahy Shamrocks have since responded in Leinster and beyond. They could have easily written off the provincial campaign and felt like fraudsters, but they were anything but.

Russell Rovers’ fear of Micheál Breathnachs should be a perfect preparation. How they moved away from the Galway champions in extra time, illustrated that they were the better team and if they were Christmas spider webs, they are now blown away.

Brian Hartnett was sensational in that game and he has the ability to make this game his own, but James Bergin can be just as masterful. After such a dominant Munster campaign, what happened last week in Kilmallock could be the fight that Russell Rovers needed to become champions.

Verdict: Russell Rovers

Walsh Cup SH final

Galway v Wexford, MW Hire O’Moore Park sixteen (M. Murtagh, Westmeath)

Although he was recruited relatively late, Galway seemed coherent enough for the new manager Shane O’Neill’s debut last weekend when they saw Dublin. There is talk of Joe Canning and Conor Whelan returning to the panel this weekend, which is a good omen, and a good competition campaign is the key to Galway. Wexford will not mind the result, as long as they produce a decent performance.

Verdict: Galway.

Final Bank of Ireland McKenna Cup SF

Monaghan v Tyrone, Athletic Grounds 7.30 pm (C. Branagan, Down) Live BBC Sport online

Seamus McEnaney is unlikely to have his coach Conor Laverty because of Kilcoo’s obligations, but he will be happy to see Tyrone up close and personally. College obligations also affect Monaghan and as we mentioned earlier, Tyrone are old masters in winning this competition.

Verdict: Tyrone.

Connacht SFL final

Roscommon against Galway, Dr. Hyde Park at 2 p.m.

Pádraic Joyce may not be a fan of penalty shoot-outs, but he has learned enough from the trip to Mayo last weekend. Roscommon is perhaps a bit ahead in terms of preparations, though, and that can be reflected in the implementation and outcome in the city of Roscommon.

Verdict: Roscommon.

O’Byrne Cup SF final

Offaly against Longford, Bord after Mona O’Connor Park, 2.45 pm (S. Mulhare, Laois)

John Maughan may not have been happy with how his team made it through their semifinals, but at first glance the win was more satisfying than that of Longford against a third or fourth series in Dublin. Cork should be observers on Saturday week in Tullamore for their Division 3 opener against the Faithful County.

Verdict: Offaly

SUNDAY

AIB All-Ireland Club SHC final

Ballyhale Shamrocks (Kilkenny) v Borris-Ileigh (Tipperary), Croke Park 14:00 (C. Lyons, Cork). Live TG4

If Borris-Ileigh supporters have not already looked away after reading the above headline or judgment at the bottom of this piece, they are likely to draw encouragement from this writer’s history to predict their impending disappointment.

We did this in the final of Tipperary, just like in the semi-final and final of Munster and, you guessed it, once again for the semi-final of Ireland. Although we did want to win them in their quarter-final and semi-final battles, a prediction against Borris-Ileigh from this quarter is a reason for the club to be optimistic.

Their chances here are greater than most expect.

Yes, the forward line from Ballyhale has more potential to cause damage to a location that many of them are familiar with, but Borris-Ileigh is chock-full of lively youth and a working speed that is ashamed of the majority of teams (Jerry Kelly and Kevin Maher are important examples).

Provided they get over their nerves faster than against St. Thomas, Croke Park could be a playground for someone like James Devaney. Ballyhale will also have to take into account the strong flight of the half-back line of Borris-Ileigh – Ray McCormack caused many problems for St. Thomas when he did that 13 days ago in Limerick.

You wonder if Henry Shefflin will recognize the sparkling form of Brendan Maher and detail a player to him. It would not be the Ballyhale way, but Johnny Ryan will almost certainly show the same respect for TJ Reid, albeit in the form of a single marker or even a tag team effort involving Dan McCormack.

Those who believe that the scary victory over Slaughtneil drew attention to problems in the Ballyhale team would be misleading.

Slaughtneil always intended to set up a show fight and for Shamrocks it was a step into the unknown. Here they are in more familiar territory against a team that will compete for grafting and cheating, but they are not that gifted.

Verdict: Ballyhale Shamrocks

AIB All-Ireland Club SFC final

Corofin (Galway) against Kilcoo (Down), Croke Park 4 pm (C. Lane, Cork). Live TG4

There was a steely majesty about how Kilcoo kept the last piece out in Cavan the last weekend in Cavan.

How Conor Laverty had the gumption, let alone the ability to effectively eradicate a kick-pass from deep in his own half while Boden frantically pursued Kilcoo’s leadership, was a testament to the confidence in their ranks.

Mickey Moran and Conleith Gilligan have been praised by the players for effectively guiding them across the line in Ulster when it seemed so long past them.

And, don’t be kidding about it, if they didn’t do that in November, it might have cost another generation before they got close.

The veterans of Kilcoo see Sunday as the perfect way to get out of the senior competition.

It’s not like Corofin is without their own, but this is a promised land for men like Laverty and Aiden Branagan.

They will certainly play as if there is no tomorrow, because there may not be any for them and that attitude must be respected by Corofin.

Two weeks is not enough time for Mickey Moran to do enough homework at Corofin. Of course they have been on TV enough in the last 24 months and there is a lot of video of their games available, but there is an evolving team.

Every club team that is able to keep Dylan Wall and Dylan McHugh on the couch for a semi-final throughout Ireland and barely suffers is a boasting depth.

Kilcoo will have to try to pile up their central areas so that they can pen in the beautiful use of Corofin’s hand-pass, but Corofin is the type of team that can now determine what lies ahead and act accordingly.

Kilcoo’s habit of finding the net might keep them in this affair, long than expected, but the three in a row is definitely on Kevin O’Brien’s group.

Verdict: Corofin.

Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup quarter-finals

DCU against Queens, DCU Sportsgrounds 14:00 (B. Cawley, Kildare)

Queens easily dismissed Dublin’s opposition last weekend, although the Dublin University of Technology cannot be compared to DCU at this time. The Glasnevin college had a hard time against Garda College, but can prove that they are title candidates here.

Verdict: DCU

UCD v St Marys, Belfield, 14:00 (J. Hickey, Carlow)

Missing Con O’Callaghan and Darragh Silke, UCD are poorer, but that extra time win over UUJ will make them steal for this clash with the team that saw them in the semi-final of last year.

Verdict: UCD

IT Sligo against Letterkenny IT, IT Sligo, 2:00 PM (L. Devenney, Sligo)

Michael Murphy’s magic wipes the Letterkenny crew and here they stand in front of a university famous for the ripening of various Donegal stars. A surprise cannot be rejected, but Sligo IT should have more know-how.

Verdict: IT Sligo.

IT Carlow against UCC, IT Carlow, 16:00 (P. Maguire, Longford)

For all the rage of Billy Morgan last weekend and a large part of it was about the money, the path from UCC to the final four looks pretty clear. The Carlow outfit gets a buoy after their first victory, but this is one step higher in the class.

Verdict: UCC

Sigerson Cup relegation final

IT Tralee against Athlone IT, UL 3G Pitch 1:00 PM (D. O’Mahoney, Tipperary)

After a somewhat surprising result last weekend, IT Tralee, led by David Clifford, can avoid the fall to the Trench Cup.

Verdict: IT Tralee.

Fitzgibbon Cup Ireland, electric, round 2

Maynooth University v DCU, Maynooth University North Campus 12pm (G. McGrath, Wexford)

DCU looks like young men on a mission and Maynooth will not have enough to cope with what they are thrown.

Verdict: DCU.

Mary Immaculate v LIT, MICL Grounds 13.30pm (C. McAllister, Cork)

Limerick IT just has to win this derby if they want to stay in the competition, but Mary, I should have too much for them.

Verdict: Mary Immaculate

UL v Trinity, UL Grounds 14:00 (F. Horgan, Tipperary)

A tough opening weekend for the Limerick college, although this meeting should not be so stressful.

Verdict: UL.

WHITE v TUD, Carriganore fourteen (P. Murphy, Carlow)

A great start for Waterford IT and they can almost confirm that they will be at the top of the table with a win over their home patch.

Verdict: WHITE.

UCC v CIT, Mardyke fifteen (T. Walsh, Waterford)

Another derby, but this is not where you can throw out the window. UCC are just too powerful.

Verdict: UCC

