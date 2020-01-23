advertisement

Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal has passed its last hurdle in parliament and is now just one step away from the law.

The House of Lords has now released UK exit legislation after MEPs rejected a number of amendments to the draft law.

advertisement

The House of Lords tabled five amendments to the rights of EU workers residing in the UK, the powers of the courts to depart from EU law after Brexit, and a step to ensure the reunification of unaccompanied refugee children with theirs Families in the UK concentrated.

MEPs overwhelmingly voted against each of the amendments.

In this phase of legislation, draft laws often enter a “ping pong” phase, in which laws are passed on to every house and house without agreeing how to finalize it.

But the upper house decided to end the argument by bowing to the will of the Commons.

Colleagues debate at the House of Lords in London about the law on a European readmission agreement

(Image: Kirsty Wigglesworth / PA Wire)

In the upper chamber of the upper house, Brexit Minister Lord Callanan said: “We are at the end of what appears to be a very long way.

“The final stages of this law are something many of us thought would never happen – Parliament passed the laws needed to implement a Brexit agreement and finally implement the 2016 referendum.”

The bill now receives the Royal Accent, which is officially granted by the Queen.

The only thing left for the United Kingdom to do with the agreement that was concluded on 31 January is the European Parliament’s approval of the agreement.

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

When Lord Callanan spoke about the amendments that MEPs did not agree with, he added: “I know that many on the opposite banks are disappointed that the Commons have decided not to approve all of this week’s amendments.

“However, I would like to assure peers that their expertise and contributions will continue to play an important role after Brexit.

“After we leave, there will be more laws in this House on a number of issues related to leaving the European Union. In some cases, it will be the first time in decades that the United Kingdom has passed legislation on some of these matters Has.”

During the debate on Wednesday, Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay said the government could not accept the Lords’ amendment on civil rights, as this would make the EU settlement system “null and void”.

To follow Fionnula on Twitter, click here.

If you like her Facebook page and want to stay up to date with the latest news from the UK and around the world, click here.

Here is the link to M.E.N’s main Facebook page where we share our latest stories.

Peers wanted to be certain that EU workers legally resident in the UK would be given physical evidence of their right to stay.

Mr Barclay said: “This change would mean that the successful EU settlement system in its current form would have to be abandoned.

“This is because there would be no need to register if people could later refer to a statement that they were already in the UK.

“This would invalidate the 2.8 million applications and 2.5 million status grants that have already been completed.”

For the latest government updates and information while Britain is counting towards Brexit, you can follow our live blog here.

Get the latest news first in the free Manchester Evening News app – download it here for your Apple or Android device. The MEN email newsletter also provides you with an overview of the most important articles that are sent daily to your inbox. Subscribe here. And here you can follow us on Facebook

advertisement