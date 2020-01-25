advertisement

By ELLIOT SPAGAT Associated Press

SAN DIEGO – The Border Patrol responded to a break it discovered in a steel border wall that was believed to be used by smugglers, and did not warn activists this month when they were facing the U.S. side of a cross-border garden on an iconic sheer slope the ocean looted the Pacific Ocean.

On Saturday, after a public apology for the “unintentional destruction”, the agency allowed the activists to plant sticky monkey flowers, daisies by the sea and other native species in the Friendship Park, which was opened by First Lady Pat Nixon in 1971 as a symbol of, in a confined space bilateral ties. Cross-border yoga classes, festivals and church services take place on the 1 hectare square between San Diego and Tijuana.

The rebirth of the garden is the latest twist in a sometimes controversial, sometimes conciliatory relationship between security-conscious border guards and activists who see the park as a special place to exercise the right to freedom of expression.

“It’s difficult to reconcile because we have two different concerns, but we’re both in the same place, so we’re trying our best,” said Daniel Watman, a Spanish teacher who leads the garden for the Friends of Friendship volunteer group at Park.

During an art festival in 2005, David Smith Jr., known as “The Human Cannonball”, flashed his passport, dropped into a barrel and was shot over the wall at the nearby beach while he was with US border guards nearby landed on a net. In 2017, professional swimmers crossed the U.S. border in the Pacific and landed on the same beach where a Mexican official greeted them with stamped passports and cheered schoolchildren.

The border police were less susceptible to events that contained an overt political message or that they felt were going too far. In 2017, it rejected the Dresden Symphony Orchestra’s plans for a cross-border concert entitled “Tear Down This Wall”. In addition, a signature campaign “Let Them Hug” was carried out to enable “Touch Time” across the border on weekends.

The agents briefly opened a heavy steel gate several times a year, but ended the practice after an American and a Mexican married in a cross-border ceremony in 2017. They were angry to learn later that the groom was a convicted drug smuggler whose criminal record was prohibited from entering Mexico.

Friends of Friendship Park, which advocates “unrestricted access to this historic meeting place”, said the garden was created in 2007, shortly before a second barrier created a buffer enforcement zone that the border police only open to the public on weekends , During these weekend encounters, people can barely touch their fingertips through a steel grille.

The border police said in a statement after the garden had been leveled that it was being used “as a cover for smuggling activities.” She posted photos that showed a padlock on the Mexican side that the smugglers apparently used to hold the approximately 18-inch mark (46 centimeters) open to themselves.

Walls are often broken through. Manny Bayon, president of the National Border Patrol Council, a representative of agents in the San Diego region, said some had severed President Donald Trump’s new wall from high, concrete-filled steel bollards. Smugglers use cordless grinders that cost around $ 100.

Friends of Friendship Park met Douglas Harrison, the interim chief of the Border Patrol in San Diego on January 15, and decided to revitalize the garden. Harrison said the intent was to trim, not to destroy.

“We take full responsibility, investigate the event, and look forward to working with (Friends of Friendship Park) on the way forward,” said Harrison on Twitter.

A compromise provided that the garden should be 1.2 m from the wall to give workers better visibility with minimal planting over the next 1.2 m, to make it easier to temporarily remove when the construction workers had the existing one Replace barrier with Trump’s wall.

There was a last-minute misunderstanding when Watman said that the group’s willingness to put the garden back was accompanied by permission to plant in a larger room, which the agents on duty would not allow. Watman agreed to downsize his design and record it later.

“There is always something in the air,” he said. “It is played a bit by ear.”

The Border Patrol released a statement on Saturday that said, “The friendships we’ve made with the community over the years.”

“We are confident that this relationship will continue as we enter a new era in the binational garden,” it said.

