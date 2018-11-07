advertisement

In this segment, Borat, a Kazakh journalist and self-proclaimed supporter of President Trump (or, as he calls him, “Premier Trump”), is discussing criticism of Trump’s policy with some like-minded Angelenos. To some extent like-minded – Borat is shocked to find that women have the right to vote. And it gets pretty uncomfortable when he announces publicly that being racist is “nice”.

He also tries to shower and shave in an unsuspecting man’s house. From there it becomes even more ridiculous when he goes to a local polling station.

“It is good to see democracy in action,” Borat says with a wink. “NOT!”

And while Borat calls Kimmel “liberal elitist” and other choice descriptors, Cohen dropped the Borat character to talk to the presenter about his latest Showtime series “Who Is America?”

Cohen featured several new alter egos on the show, including former Vice President Richard B. Cheney, former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio, and former Congressman Joe Walsh.

Kimmel asked Cohen about the episode that caused a Georgian legislator to resign. The episode showed Jason Spencer, at the time a representative of the State of Georgia, who bared his buttocks and used the N-word several times as Cohen – disguised as an expert in Israeli counter-terrorism – and pretended to teach him self-defense techniques.

“He refused to resign for 48 hours, which I actually respected very much,” said Cohen to Kimmel.

Cohen also told Kimmel that he had a bodyguard on hand to ward off some of his most daring jokes, including the time he (as professor of ultra-liberal gender studies Dr. Nira Cain-N’Degeocello) told the citizens of Kingman, Arizona, which he sought to build the largest mosque outside of the Middle East – in their city.

“We thought it could get a little hairy,” said Cohen, adding that the bodyguard would provide him with a bulletproof clipboard if someone carried a hidden weapon.

“I’m leaving, that’s great, but if you pull the gun out, will I put it over my heart or over my head?” “Cohen explained.” And he said, “Well, I didn’t find out that much.”

