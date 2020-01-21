Boots Advantage Card points are slammed by customers - what will change in March?

advertisement

Boots has made changes to the loyalty program of the Advantage Card and not everyone is satisfied. The protagonist has confirmed that it will reduce the value of its Parenting Club and people over 60 by as much as 20 percent.

Currently, those who have registered for the free points-saving program will receive ten points, each worth one cent, for every £ 1 spent on certain Boots products.

However, according to new plans, shoppers only earn eight points for every £ 1 spent.

These changes will take effect on March 16 – only a few weeks away.

Boots sent the news to the customer for the first time in an email and said: “We are changing the points you get in Parenting Club, from 10 points per £ 1 you spend in Baby, to 8 points.

Writing on Twitter, a customer said, “So now even Boots are taking away from retirees! Boots More than 60’s rewards drop from 10 in every £ 1 to 8! But still lots of photos of smiling oldies in the ad.”

In response to the Tweet, Boots’ official account said: “Hello Cate, the Boots Advantage Card remains one of the UK’s most generous loyalty programs, with members earning 4 points for every £ 1 spent. Each point is worth 1p.

“We are making changes to our clubs to invest in what we offer our members and will continue to give them great value to the products that we know they will like.”

Another customer said, “I know it’s not that much to punish those over 60. Cutting points from 10 to 8 per £ 1 spent.”

The customer then came back to Boots for more information and asked: “So which members benefit from the cuts over the age of 60?”

Boots said: “Hello Margaret, thank you for your answer. We want to continue to reward our customers who are part of these clubs and they still receive double the points from the standard Boots Advantage Card offer, which is a great bonus. Regards.”

And the Parenting Club changes also banned shoppers, with one writing: “@BootsUK interesting to see that you change the points of your parenting club by offering the ERG for customers. Why take things away from customers? things don’t help? “

Express.co.uk has contacted Boots for comments.

