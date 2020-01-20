Boots Advantage Card customers are angry about changes to two of the most popular schemes

advertisement

Boots has announced that two of its most popular loyalty programs will experience major changes, and buyers aren’t happy.

The large pharmacy chain has confirmed plans to reduce the value of its Parenting Club and Over 60s programs by 20 percent, which harms its loyal customer base.

Individuals who have signed up for the free points savings program currently receive ten points (worth 1 pence each) for every £ 1 spent on certain boat products.

However, according to new plans to come into effect on March 16, buyers will only get eight points for every pound spent.

Customers with normal benefit cards currently receive 4 points for every £ 1 spent on certain products, although this should remain the same and is not affected by the 20-piece cut.

The changes were first announced by Boots in an email to customers saying, “We’re changing the points you get at the Parenting Club from 10 points per 1 pound you spend in baby to 8 points.

“However, that’s still 4 points more than the standard bonus card reward of 4 points per £ 1. And since this change will not be due until March 16, you can still make 10 points for every £ 1 on baby for maximum the next 2 months.

“We’ve also recently expanded the 3-5 year age range so you can enjoy two more years with 8 points!”

After the email was received, buyers used social media to express their frustrations.

A frustrated consumer who posted on Twitter said: “Even boots are now taking off retirees! Rewards for boots over 60s are dropping from 10 to 8 pounds! But still lots of pictures of smiling oldies on display.”

The official account of Boots replied to the tweet: “Hi Cate, the Boots Advantage Card remains one of the most generous loyalty programs in the UK. Members earn 4 points for every pound spent. Each point is worth 1p. We are.” Make changes to our clubs to invest in what we offer our members and continue to place great emphasis on the products we know they will love. ‘

Another angry buyer said: “@BootsUK is interesting to see that you change your points for the parent club by making the offer worse for customers. Why take things away from customers? It doesn’t help business, does it?!”

A third wrote: “Just received email from @BootsUK – #Advantage Card Scheme no longer gives the over 60s 10 points per £ spent, but reduces them to 8 points per £ spent. Another company reduces the benefits for that over 60 year olds / retirees community. ”

Someone else said: “@BootsUK announces a 20 percent discount off premiums for customers over 60. Other pharmacies and drug stores are available …”

Manchester Evening News asked Boots for a comment.

