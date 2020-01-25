advertisement

When it comes to getting a breakdown of who or who shouldn’t use the n-word, there’s a better expert to get a comment than Boosie Badazz? The Lousiana rapper gave a little bit of wisdom about why white battle rappers shouldn’t use the term, otherwise they’ll catch a bad one.

TMZ caught Lil Boosie fresh from a flight through LAX and considered fighting with white rapper William Wolf. In the heat of battle, Wolf used the N-word against his opponent in a rhyme scheme that appeared to be trying to justify his use of the term, and struck a blow from his nameless attacker.

Boosie told TMZ that Wolf and others in skin color should definitely know better than using the n-word aggressively. However, he can do everything well with his white homies, who affectionately call him “my N * Gga”.

However, Boosie tried to approach the situation at its best as he was literally asked a heavy bomb with a question after getting off a plane. Check out the stock market video below.

