Booker gets 35 points, Suns gets the first win in San Antonio since 2013

advertisement

Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker (1) fits when defended by LaMarcus Aldridge (12) and Derrick White of San Antonio Spurs in the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio on Friday, January 24, 2020. (AP Photo / Darren Abate)

The Phoenix Suns and San Antonio Spurs refuse to play a normal basketball game this year. The Suns had a collapse in Mexico City, an absurd comeback that almost came to fruition on Monday, and were now able to commit to a late Friday for their first win in San Antonio since 2013, a close 103-99 victory ,

After a lethargic offensive of around 17 minutes, the Suns took the lead 18-0 from eight to ten points in less than five minutes in the second quarter. In this run, the Suns scored nine goals in a row, a number that they extended to eleven, and half were twelve times higher.

advertisement

Phoenix had a decent lead over San Antonio in the third quarter, before being ahead of one or two possessions the rest of the way.

The tough battle of the suns to earn the referees’ respect continued on Friday. Officials are not fans of fierce criticism of bad teams, which the Suns have enjoyed doing in recent years, despite not having 25 wins in five seasons. Maybe that’s the reason, or maybe it’s not the reason, but the suns clearly rub the refs in the wrong direction some nights.

In the second half, there were some very questionable calls that resulted in a trip to Devin Booker, where he received an indictment and the Spurs-DeMar DeRozan extended his arm significantly.

Sun’s head coach Monty Williams challenged the call just so that he was shockingly not knocked over after a video review.

This proved crucial as Booker dominated the entire game and this was his fifth foul. He took his sixth to the foul with 1:31 on the left and the sun three up.

But here the basketball gods seemed to intervene and keep their balance.

LaMarcus Aldridge made only one of his two free throws in the foul, and Dario Saric had a bad land in front of him to set off a slight setback. Then Aldridge missed a wide-open midfielder that Deandre Ayton ricocheted off just to steal it from Mills. The Australian Spurs guard somehow missed the hang up after taking it from Ayton under the basket. The next outage for San Antonio, Mills missed an open three-pointer with 27.1 seconds ahead and Phoenix with four points ahead.

It was a bizarre victory for the Suns.

Booker ended the 11v20 shootout with 35 points, four rebounds and 10 assists in 41 minutes. If you raised your eyebrows in those 41 minutes, Williams would have basically hit only seven players in his rotation, with Aron Baynes and Cam Johnson still injured.

All five starters achieved a double-digit result, including 20 points from Saric, 16 from Kelly Oubre Jr. and 10 more for Ayton with 11 rebounds.

After an alarming season low of 13 points in the loss to the Pacers on Wednesday, the Suns returned to what had worked throughout the season at 25 on Friday. However, the three-ball still didn’t hit an 8-of-29 mark.

DeRozan had 30 points for the Spurs, while Aldridge added 16.

Follow @KellanOlson

advertisement