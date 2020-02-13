Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver sits during the first half of the NBA game against the Golden State Warriors at the Talking Stick Resort Arena on February 12, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona. The suns defeated the warriors 112-106. (Photo by Christian Petersen / Getty Images)

When it became known on Thursday morning that Devin Booker would become an all-star, Robert Sarver, owner of Phoenix Suns, joined 98.7 FM Arizona’s sports station to discuss the success.

“It’s a big step for us,” he said to Burns & Gambo. “We need two of these all-stars to survive at the highest level. I think Devin, his game deserves it. I thought he deserved it last year, I thought he definitely deserved it this year. His teammates and teammates in the league chose him, which for me is probably the most accurate way your colleagues judge you.

“I think it was deserved. And I think for us it only confirms one step in the right direction and now we are getting another one and I hope Deandre (Ayton) will be this person next or next year. “

Booker was named as Portland’s Damian Lillard, who retired from the game on Wednesday night after a groin injury. As he spoke to the media about it, Lillard hoped that someone like Booker who deserved it would be his replacement.

“I told him the people you were going to play with in this all-star game knew you deserved it,” said Sarver. “They told you. And they said, “Hey, you have a chance, you have to go.” I know Draymond Green told him that after the game and he belongs there. I think that’s the most important part. “

Sarver likes what he’s seen internally from his franchise job lately, to provide young talent like Booker with a place to expand their game.

“At this point – and that’s what I hear from our players – I think that we have a very professional NBA environment and that our players feel good when they come to work every day and feel that they are being taught that they are led in the right direction, ”he said. “I think Monty did a good job of building a good basic culture and leadership. I think our assistant coaches are very well connected with our players and I think they really put us in the right direction.”

