Book Review - Emily Eternal by M. G. Wheaton

Michelle Herbert reviews Emily Eternal by M. G. Wheaton…

Emily is an Artificial Conscious (AC) that she declares is not an A.I.! Emily was created to help people with PTSD and other mental health problems and has started to interact with the world around them. Emily is looking forward to the day she is introduced to the world so she can help more people. That being said, and this is not a spoiler, people on Earth only have six months before the sun becomes supernova, and if this happens it will have a catastrophic impact on all living things.

It’s not hard to like Emily, she looks like a fully trained character who has had to learn what makes a person, including time and structure as part of her programming, and this enables her to understand humanity and make her better in able to help individuals. Emily has a job as part of the team that she founded, she keeps to the same schedule as her, including times to sleep and eat. Emily is more part of her world than part of it. Emily is treated like a member of the team and not like a tool she created. Interacting with each team member via a patch enables them to communicate with and be seen by those on whom the patch is installed.

The book is divided into different parts; The first part is to get to know Emily and her hopes of how she can help humanity. In the second part Emily lost everything and everything she knows and believes in. Emily is connected to a man named Jason, but their relationship is tense and they have to learn to trust and work together. They are joined by Mayra, a sheriff that Jason knows who will help them work out a plan. This section feels more like a very high stakes action / adventure story. I really enjoyed how these three got to know each other, and their background stories help you get to know them in the chaos of trying to find out what happened to Emily’s team.

Before the end of the world, Emily is considered a hail Mary because she can digitally copy all people on earth and keep them safe in the hope that they can lead an afterlife. Emily would become a digital ark even though she would no longer exist. Part three is a hard blow when Emily finds out that humanity is really shitty. This part feels like a roller coaster ride as Emily is constantly learning new truths and being confronted with scenarios that she never had to consider. When she realizes that she may not be the only artificial consciousness out there. Emily has to learn how to deal with betrayal and be used when she realizes how little choice she has regarding what happens to her.

This book takes you on a very emotional journey and introduces you to the nature of science fiction / thriller. To put this in context, there are a lot of questions that you are faced with, such as: is it a novel about the end of the world or the self-realization of an artificial consciousness? This can also be seen as a survival story on both a small and large scale. Emily Eternal raises many questions, including: is the most logical answer the most human? Can Emily make a difference whether humanity can survive beyond the end of the sun, or is it humanly unreasonable to believe that this is a possibility? You would have to read the book to find out. Overall, I thought this was a really fascinating story that I’m looking forward to again.

Michelle Herbert

