Book about Kiran Bedi launched

“She is a role model that everyone should emulate,” said Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit of Kiran Bedi, Puducherry’s lieutenant governor.

Mr Purohit, who on Thursday published the book Where Kindness Spoke, published by Sterling Publishers, dedicated to the work of Mrs. Bedi in the Union Territory, said he had been her fan since 1982, when she was famous as a Deputy Police Commissioner ordered the removal of the car from the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

‘Fighting spirit’

He also appreciated Mrs. Bedi for producing the meetings at 10:00 am. You are the only one. No governor does that. She has an enormous power and fighting spirit, “he said.

He praised Shivani Arora, the author of the book for her proficiency in Hindi and English, allowing her to translate Mrs. Bedi’s tweets and blogs.

Mrs Bedi, who received the first copy, said she had surprised herself by staying in the current position for more than 3.5 years. She attributed it to the challenges she and the Chief Minister faced every day. “The secret is probably the way we treat each other. He challenges me, I challenge him. New small battles have been won every day, “she said.

