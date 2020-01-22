advertisement

Bonny Light Horseman | Bonny Light Horseman | (37d03d records)

4 out of 5 stars

Most folk acts are content with material that has affected them somewhere in their lives, or at least this century. That was not good enough for Bonny Light Horseman. The trio of singer / multi-instrumentalists instead searched the distant, dusty past to revive songs that have been handed down over the centuries, many of which are hundreds of years old.

It is the concept behind this debut of the trio of Anais Mitchell, Eric D. Johnson and Josh Kaufman. Johnson is probably the best known member because of his work for the veteran Fruit Bats. But the others have impressive resumes, even if they are not recognized as well; Mitchell wrote the musical Hadestown Broadway, Kaufman has worked with everyone from Bob Weir to Josh Ritter and Hiss Golden Messenger. Together they combine musical and vocal forces to interpret traditional folk melodies (and sometimes add new lyrics to). Of course, it’s a smart way to avoid having to pay royalties because they are all in the public domain, but that matters. The outfit shows rather how these stale, mostly forgotten songs can sound contemporary with re-arranged music and amplified vocals.

They don’t rock and there are not even electrical instruments. But Bonny Light Horseman finds the crux of this music and extrapolates it to (mostly) acoustic guitars, adding percussive skeleton, with occasional saxophone and other instrumental background to the beautiful harmonies. The melodies are transformed with fresh, rootsy instrumentation based on tradition but with updated, scarce arrangements. It helps that Mitchell’s dulcet voice is a sweet combination of Emmylou Harris and Dolly Parton, because she interprets lyrics of loss and frustration that her lover will not return to “Lowlands.” There are no current songs with lyrics such as “I will cut off all my long black hair / While my lowland is gone … / No other man will find me honest.” Yet the feelings remain universal.

The updated versions retain most of the traditional words, but allow these 10 old gems to subtly permeate with an energetic shot that is vibrant, vibrant and vibrant. The voices of the trio, extended to a quartet with Justin Vernon as a guest on ‘Bright Morning Stars’, feel open and natural. The simplicity of tunes like ‘Jane Jane’, a spiritual Christmas party that goes beyond the time to become a sweet cry and response, is an example of the success of the disc.

This is classical folk that sparkles with vitality and determination that is so hypnotic and coherent that it seems as if they have written these selections themselves. And apart from occasional passé references such as ‘magpie’s nest’, ‘one evening fair’ and ‘wandering her eye’, there is not much dated about the beautiful approach. It proves what we all know; that great songs are eternal and, in the right hands, resistant to the sands of time, making their long forgotten originators fade into darkness.

