Bong Joon Ho's Parasite makes history at the 2020 SAG Awards

The winners of the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced last night at a ceremony in Los Angeles, California with Bong Joon Ho’s parasite take home the award for excellence of an actor in a movie, for the first time in the history of the SAG Awards that the main award was given for a foreign language film.

Joaquin Phoenix continued his award season and won the award for Best Actor joker, with Renee Zellweger as best actress for Judy and Brad Pitt (Once upon a time in Hollywood) and Laura Dern (Marriage history) in the subcategories.

Small screen winners included The crown (Excellent performance through an ensemble in a drama series) and The wonderful Mrs. Maisel (Excellent performance from an ensemble in a comedy series). The full list of winners can be found here …

Excellent performance due to a cast in a film:

“Bomb” (Lionsgate)

“The Irishman” (Netflix)

“Jojo Rabbit” (fox)

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (Sony)

“Parasite” (neon)

Excellent performance of a male actor in a leading role:

Christian Bale (“Ford vs. Ferrari”)

Leonardo DiCaprio (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”)

Taron Egerton (“Rocketman”)

Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”)

Outstanding performance of an actress in a leading role:

Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”)

Scarlett Johansson (“Marriage History”)

Lupita Nyong’o (“We”)

Charlize Theron (“bomb”)

Renée Zellweger (“Judy”)

Excellent performance of a male actor in a supporting role:

Jamie Foxx (“Mercy Only”)

Tom Hanks (“A Nice Day In The Neighborhood”)

Al Pacino (“The Irishman”)

Joe Pesci (“The Irishman”)

Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Outstanding performance of an actress in a supporting role:

Laura Dern (“Marriage History”)

Scarlett Johansson (“Jojo Rabbit”)

Nicole Kidman (“Bomb”)

Jennifer Lopez (“Hustlers”)

Margot Robbie (“Bomb”)

Excellent performance by a male actor in a television film or mini-series:

Mahershala Ali (“True Detective”)

Russell Crowe (“The Loudest Voice”)

Jared Harris (“Chernobyl”)

Jharrel Jerome (“When You See Us”)

Sam Rockwell (“Fosse / Verdon”)

Outstanding performance of an actress in a television film or mini-series:

Patricia Arquette (“The Deed”)

Toni Collette (“Incredible”)

Joey King (“The Deed”)

Emily Watson (“Chernobyl”)

Michelle Williams (“Fosse / Verdon”)

Excellent performance of a male actor in a drama series:

Sterling K. Brown (“That’s Us”)

Steve Carell (“The Morning Show”)

Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”)

Peter Dinklage (“Game of Thrones”)

David Harbor (“Stranger Things”)

Outstanding performance of an actress in a drama series:

Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”)

Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”)

Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)

Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)

Elisabeth Moss

Excellent performance of a male actor in a comedy series:

Alan Arkin (“The Kominsky Method”)

Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”)

Bill Hader (“Barry”)

Andrew Scott (“Fleabag”)

Tony Shalhoub (“The Wonderful Woman Maisel”)

Outstanding achievement of an actress in a comedy series:

Cristina Applegate (“Dead for me”)

Alex Borstein (“The wonderful woman Maisel”)

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Wonderful Woman Maisel”)

Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”)

Outstanding performance from an ensemble in a drama series:

“Big Little Lies” (HBO)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“Game of Thrones” (HBO)

“The Maid’s Story” (Hulu)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Outstanding performance from an ensemble in a comedy series:

“Barry” (HBO)

“Fleabag” (Amazon)

“The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)

“The Wonderful Woman Maisel” (Amazon)

“Schitt’s Creek” (CBC Television)

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama series:

“Game of Thrones”

“GLOW”

“Strange things”

“The Walking Dead”

“Guardian”

Outstanding action performance of a stunt ensemble in a film:

“Avengers: Endgame”

“Ford v Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

