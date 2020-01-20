Bong Joon Ho's Parasite makes history at the 2020 SAG Awards

The winners of the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced last night at a ceremony in Los Angeles, California with Bong Joon Ho’s parasite take home the award for excellence of an actor in a movie, for the first time in the history of the SAG Awards that the main award was given for a foreign language film.
Joaquin Phoenix continued his award season and won the award for Best Actor joker, with Renee Zellweger as best actress for Judy and Brad Pitt (Once upon a time in Hollywood) and Laura Dern (Marriage history) in the subcategories.
Small screen winners included The crown (Excellent performance through an ensemble in a drama series) and The wonderful Mrs. Maisel (Excellent performance from an ensemble in a comedy series). The full list of winners can be found here …
Excellent performance due to a cast in a film:
“Bomb” (Lionsgate)
“The Irishman” (Netflix)
“Jojo Rabbit” (fox)
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (Sony)
“Parasite” (neon)
Excellent performance of a male actor in a leading role:
Christian Bale (“Ford vs. Ferrari”)
Leonardo DiCaprio (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)
Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”)
Taron Egerton (“Rocketman”)
Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”)
Outstanding performance of an actress in a leading role:
Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”)
Scarlett Johansson (“Marriage History”)
Lupita Nyong’o (“We”)
Charlize Theron (“bomb”)
Renée Zellweger (“Judy”)
Excellent performance of a male actor in a supporting role:
Jamie Foxx (“Mercy Only”)
Tom Hanks (“A Nice Day In The Neighborhood”)
Al Pacino (“The Irishman”)
Joe Pesci (“The Irishman”)
Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)
Outstanding performance of an actress in a supporting role:
Laura Dern (“Marriage History”)
Scarlett Johansson (“Jojo Rabbit”)
Nicole Kidman (“Bomb”)
Jennifer Lopez (“Hustlers”)
Margot Robbie (“Bomb”)
Excellent performance by a male actor in a television film or mini-series:
Mahershala Ali (“True Detective”)
Russell Crowe (“The Loudest Voice”)
Jared Harris (“Chernobyl”)
Jharrel Jerome (“When You See Us”)
Sam Rockwell (“Fosse / Verdon”)
Outstanding performance of an actress in a television film or mini-series:
Patricia Arquette (“The Deed”)
Toni Collette (“Incredible”)
Joey King (“The Deed”)
Emily Watson (“Chernobyl”)
Michelle Williams (“Fosse / Verdon”)
Excellent performance of a male actor in a drama series:
Sterling K. Brown (“That’s Us”)
Steve Carell (“The Morning Show”)
Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”)
Peter Dinklage (“Game of Thrones”)
David Harbor (“Stranger Things”)
Outstanding performance of an actress in a drama series:
Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”)
Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”)
Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)
Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)
Elisabeth Moss
Excellent performance of a male actor in a comedy series:
Alan Arkin (“The Kominsky Method”)
Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”)
Bill Hader (“Barry”)
Andrew Scott (“Fleabag”)
Tony Shalhoub (“The Wonderful Woman Maisel”)
Outstanding achievement of an actress in a comedy series:
Cristina Applegate (“Dead for me”)
Alex Borstein (“The wonderful woman Maisel”)
Rachel Brosnahan (“The Wonderful Woman Maisel”)
Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”)
Outstanding performance from an ensemble in a drama series:
“Big Little Lies” (HBO)
“The Crown” (Netflix)
“Game of Thrones” (HBO)
“The Maid’s Story” (Hulu)
“Stranger Things” (Netflix)
Outstanding performance from an ensemble in a comedy series:
“Barry” (HBO)
“Fleabag” (Amazon)
“The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)
“The Wonderful Woman Maisel” (Amazon)
“Schitt’s Creek” (CBC Television)
Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama series:
“Game of Thrones”
“GLOW”
“Strange things”
“The Walking Dead”
“Guardian”
Outstanding action performance of a stunt ensemble in a film:
“Avengers: Endgame”
“Ford v Ferrari”
“The Irishman”
“Joker”
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”