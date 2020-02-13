Neon and the criterion collection announced that today Bong Joon HoMovies parasite and Memories of murder both will be included in the renowned Criterion Collection.

Parasite has just made history as the first foreign language film to win the Oscar for Best Picture, while the crime drama Memories of Murder was released in 2003.

Neon recently acquired the rights to Memories of Murder and also plans to release the film again before it comes home from the Criterion Collection.

In parasite …

“Get to know the park family: the image of striving for prosperity. And the Kim family, rich in street smarts, but not much else. Whether coincidence or fate, these two houses are brought together and the Kims feel a golden chance. The Kim children, who are led by college-age Ki-woo, are conveniently installed as tutors and art therapists in the parks. A symbiotic relationship soon developed between the two families. But this new ecosystem is fragile, and soon greed and class prejudice threaten to improve the Kims’ newly discovered comfort. “

And in memory of murder …

“In a small Korean province, three detectives fought in 1986 when several young women were raped and murdered by an unknown offender.”

There are no release dates currently available, but we’ll keep you posted.