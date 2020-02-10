Bong Joon Ho shook the world of Hollywood by winning the Best Director Award at the 92nd Academy Awards.

The South Korean black comedy film Parasite prevailed against Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino, Sam Mendes and others.

Parasite tells the story of “a poor household who plans to be infiltrated by a wealthy family, posing as independent, highly skilled people. “

The summary of the film reads: “Greed and class discrimination threaten the newly created symbiotic relationship between the wealthy park family and the poor Kim clan.”

Bong Joon Ho was very emotional about the shock result and paid tribute to Tarantino and Scorse, which led to a standing ovation for the Hollywood icons.

