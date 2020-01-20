Bone broth helped my postpartum depression

advertisement

Bone broth is much more than a trendy meal – at least as far as that is concerned Chrissy Teigen is concerned. The Bring the Funny judge, 34, spoke in favor of the elixir, which counts Kourtney Kardashian and Gwyneth Paltrow among its prominent fans after a doctor said on social media that it was part of a “scam”.

This doctor, gynecologist Jennifer Gunter, went to Twitter on Sunday January 19 to share her views on the substance. “It is an incredible scam to rename stocks to” broth “, claim miraculous health benefits, and sell them for a small fortune,” she wrote.

This statement was enough to warrant a response from Teigen hours later, which distinguished between stick and broth and spoke of how it helped her. “Real bone broth is rich in pulp and deep taste. Chicken broth is … water, ”she replied. “When I was terribly depressed after giving birth, I was bruised, had no energy, and couldn’t sleep. I attribute much of the physical aspect to the improvement of the bone broth. “

In a series of follow-up tweets, the author of Cravings, who claimed to have been treated with the Lexapro antidepressant at the time, continued to defend the bone broth and the first-hand restorative experience she had had with it. However, it also conceded part of Gunter’s point of view. “Most broths suck and use the trend,” she admitted. “But it wasn’t a trend for many people around the world, it’s a common way of healing and living (especially in Asia). I remember waking up, just trembling, hurt by the gentlest hugs.”

The Lip Sync Battle-Cohostin noted that if someone took her hand and remembered that her blood was “thin and weak”, she would also get bruises.

She continued: “I needed this fat, this marrow, this hot feeling of relief and comfort to sleep on! Could I have eaten a steak? I didn’t have the energy. ‘

The Utaher native then made it clear that she had no “stake” in the sale of broth, but admitted to being discouraged that people criticized something that she felt was helping her in a difficult time. As she put it: “It just hurts to tell you that you are wrong, crazy or naive when something so small has made my life exponentially better. Everyone should have that feeling.”

In her last tweet on the subject, a few hours later, Teigen explained why she reacted so strongly to Gunter’s Broth Bash. As she explained: “It’s a shame I was so excited about it as a simple broth tweet, but it really comes from a place where everyone is discrediting everything they can at the moment and it hurts me , as a crazy person who is ready to love everything that makes me feel good! “

The star who shares the children Luna (3) and Miles (20 months) with his husband John Legend, was open to the struggles she faced after receiving her daughter in April 2016.

In February 2018, about three months before Miles’ debut, Teigen discussed concerns that she might be suffering from postpartum depression again. “Am I worried about this little boy? I do, ”she said to viewers at the Create & Cultivate conference in Los Angeles at the time. “But I also know that I feel like when it happens, when it happens, I’m so ready for it. I have the perfect people around me, so I really stand for a good core group of people around you.”

