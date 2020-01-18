Bonded - Rest In Violence - Kerrang!

advertisement

The German thrash quintet Bonded is like a gang of the old guard of the genre and the most dedicated disciples. With former Sodom members Bernd ‘Bernemann’ Kost (guitar) and Markus ‘Makka’ Freiwald (drums), this debut also includes Overkill frontman Bobby ‘Blitz’ Ellsworth as a guest singer, as well as former Kreator bassist Christian ‘Speesy’ Giesler, on the title number.

As expected, given the names in their ranks, the results are a compendium of all the things that make old school thrash great done by those who were there. Rest In Violence is a fleeting whirlwind of blazing fast riffs and lyrics that often make bold statements, and it is clear from the anti-religious sentiment that they are not shy to make their beliefs known.

Since the heyday of thrash in the 1980s now ended 30 years ago, the energy shown is phenomenal, and this is an incredibly strong introduction. But considering who’s involved, that’s hardly a surprise.

Judgment: 3/5

