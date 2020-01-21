advertisement

Bon Iver has announced a new edition of their EP Blood Bank 2009. From March 27th, the EP will be provided with vinyl, CD and digital forms of live playback of the individual tracks recorded in Stockholm, Dallas, London and Paris. Listen to the title recorded on Halloween 2018 in Stockholm’s Ericsson Globe. The band has also announced new European dates – check them out on their website.

Bon Iver released her last studio album i, i in 2019. It was nominated for this year’s Grammy Awards for the album of the year, the best alternative music album and the best recording package. Bon Iver is also up for the record of the year for “Hey, Ma.”

Bon Iver released his first official music video for “Naeem” in more than seven years in November.

Read Pitchfork’s cover story “Welcome to Bon Iver, Wisconsin”.

