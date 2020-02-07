“I can’t do the method thing. I did it once … and I was just exhausted” – Charlize Theron

Although the 2019 drama Bombshell was not a box-office hit, it was widely praised for the film’s performances, with the Oscar-winning actor being recognized as the main actor Charlize Theron as former Fox News presenter Megyn Kelly. Theron was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress for her uncanny performance as Kelly, and she spoke to the Los Angeles Times about how she portrayed Kelly and why she doesn’t consider herself a method actress.

Of course Theron plays one of the most famous newswomen in recent history in the film. Since the audience for the film would undoubtedly know Kelly very well, Theron thought it important to portray her as accurately as possible – which actually helped her understand Kelly better as a person. She explains: “The work that I had done with the dialect and that I only paid attention to her manners, how she pulls her face or how she holds herself and how she sounds has really informed me how she is emotionally disclosed.”

What Theron was looking for in Kelly was the repetition of the way she spoke, and she used that to see what it revealed about Kelly’s emotions. Theron continues: “You are just starting to see that repeating voice that pops out, and then you come back and you can see that the emotion is similar. It’s a bit like building a puzzle. But I’m not a method. My capacity is, you know, maybe two or three hours a day if that’s the case. And then I try to keep the film going and do other things. “

Although Theron is probably best known for immersing in the role that earned her an Oscar (the 2003 monster), she claims that due to a challenging experience at the beginning of her career, she is not a method actress. She reveals: “I can’t use the method. I did it for Devil’s Advocate once and I was just exhausted. It was really hard to go to these deep, dark places because I was so tired. It was good for me to find out and I’m much better at understanding, living and breathing the moment with the character. ”

