advertisement

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) – A second division soccer team in Cyprus earlier this Friday condemned a “dangerous and cowardly” bomb attack on the team’s vice president’s car.

Aris Limassol’s board said in a statement that he hopes the attack is not related to the recent upheavals in the sport resulting from match-fixing and a brief referee strike.

Cypriot police said detonating an explosive device under the right rear tire of 53-year-old Yiannakis Panayi before dawn had severely damaged the vehicle and broken the windows of his house.

advertisement

Aris is currently leading the second division with nine wins, a draw and three losses.

The attack occurred a week after another bomb attack on a referee’s car, which caused the country’s football association to suspend the games for four days after the referees organized a strike. The games resumed on Monday after the referees received assurances from the Minister of Justice and Chief of Police that the authorities would take additional protective measures.

The strike was preceded by allegations of match-fixing related to four second division games and a pair of cup games where UEFA spoke of suspicious betting activity.

Attorney General George Savvides announced the appointment of a senior police officer who will collect all information about match-fixing and possible threats against referees.

Savvides also announced the establishment of a whistleblower hotline to provide advice on possible game arrangements.

Also on Friday, the Cypriot legislature passed a law that empowers the police to eavesdrop on telephones in investigations into serious crime and terrorism.

Savvides had asked lawmakers to pass the law, which would help law enforcement officers decipher game manipulation investigations.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

advertisement