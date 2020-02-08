There have been rumors about the couple’s wedding date since last year.



They are looking forward to a wedding in December.

Bollywood favorites Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are due to get married in December this year.

According to Open Magazine, the couple will get married after their first film together, Brahmastra, hits theaters on December 4, 2020.

“Preparations are already underway, and their extended families have been asked to mark these dates to take part in the celebrations,” the magazine said of the mood in Kapoor and Bhatt.

In April 2019, Alia Bhatt made headlines after allegedly placing an order for a Sabyasachi wedding loanga. She also flew to Rishi Kapoor when he was briefly hospitalized.