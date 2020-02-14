No. 4 San Diego State (25-0, 14-0) vs Boise State (17-9, 9-5)

ExtraMile Arena, Boise, Idaho; Sunday, 4 p.m. European summer time

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State is aiming for its fourth consecutive win against San Diego State No. 4 in the ExtraMile Arena. The last win for the Aztecs in Boise State was a 56-53 win on January 16, 2016.

MIGHTY MALACHI: Malachi Flynn has linked 37.2 percent of the 145 3-pointers he tried and has gone 27 for 27 in the last three games. He has also converted 83.2 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: The state of San Diego has won its last nine street games, scored 75.4 points, and admitted 61.1 points in these competitions. Boise State have won their last 11 home games, scoring an average of 82 points while giving up 65.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Aztecs have recently converted buckets over assists more often than the Broncos. Boise State has supported 31 out of 72 field goals (43.1 percent) in the last three competitions, while San Diego State has supported 42 out of 83 field goals (50.6 percent) in the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW THAT: The state of San Diego’s strong defense held offensive offenses at a field goal percentage of 37.6 percent, the country’s eighth best brand. Boise State allowed opponents to shoot 44.7 percent of the field in 26 games (rank 271).

