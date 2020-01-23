Boeing's growing debt and 737 Max doubt quarterly cloud profits

advertisement

Boeing Co.’s investors are preparing for the company’s quarterly report. Given the ongoing concern about the 737 Max program and the deteriorating balance sheet, the nozzle manufacturer’s outlook for 2020 is in view.

Some expect an “absolute catastrophe” in the quarter.

This is how the analyst Robert Stallard from Vertical Research Partners characterized his expectations of Boeing

Fourth-quarter earnings, particularly after the company postponed resuming operations from Max 737 to mid-2020 earlier this week, were expected to run from late March to early April.

The 737 Max-Jets have been stationed worldwide since March after two fatal crashes every month were associated with a faulty anti-crystal system.

Stallard and others recently lowered their expectations of Boeing after Tuesday’s 737 Max update, downgraded the stock, and lowered price targets.

On average, analysts expect Boeing to report GAAP earnings per share that are more than 60% lower than in the same quarter last year and adjusted EPS by more than 90%. The best seller is around 20% compared to the previous year.

Boeing has largely remained silent about its prospects for the year, and its problems don’t end with the 737 Max.

The following awaits you:

merits: FactSet analysts expect Boeing to post GAAP earnings of $ 2.14 per share, compared to $ 5.93 GAAP earnings in the fourth quarter of 2018. Adjusted earnings are 35 cents each Share, which is $ 5.48 per share, corresponds to the period a year ago.

Estimate, a crowdsourcing platform that aggregates estimates from Wall Street analysts as well as buy-side analysts, fund managers, executives, academics, and other companies, expects earnings of $ 1.68 per share.

Revenue: FactSet analysts expect Boeing to generate sales of $ 21.7 billion. That would be a decrease of $ 28.3 billion a year ago. The company is estimated to generate sales of $ 20.6 billion.

Stock movement: Boeing stock has lost around 12% in the past 12 months. This is up 18% for the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Boeing is a Dow component.

What else can be expected: According to Baird analysts, Boeing is expected to tap bond markets to support the idle supply chain associated with the 737 Max primer. In the first quarter of 2020, $ 6 to $ 10 billion in debt is likely to be added to the company’s balance sheet in a note this week.

Boeing is facing a “substantial outflow of working capital” and a monthly cash burn rate of more than $ 1 billion. Boeing has already increased its net debt by 150% to around $ 20 billion since the first quarter of 2019.

Moody’s Investors Service has reviewed Boeing’s debt ratings for a downgrade last week.

By the end of the third quarter, the Boeing foundation had cost approximately $ 9 billion. This is likely to have increased at the end of last year to reflect the continuing delay in returning the planes to the sky, while also covering suppliers’ costs and compensation payments, the analysts said.

In addition, there are problems with other aircraft: In the third quarter report in October, Boeing announced that it would reduce the production rate of its 787 “Dreamliner” aircraft from 14 to 12 per month for about two years from the end of 2020. Some in the industry see a risk that the production rate could be further reduced due to a lack of demand.

Boeing investors will hear the news for the fourth quarter on Wednesday differently: Boeing appointed a new CEO earlier this month: David Calhoun, a former CEO of Boeing and General Electric Co.

Boeing’s postponement of Max’s return to the service appointment was seen as a sign of his more cautious style. Calhoun spoke this week about restoring confidence in the Max Jets, but sounded confident that the plane would fly safely again.

