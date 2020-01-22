advertisement

Boeing Co.’s fourth-quarter earnings become an “absolute catastrophe” after the aerospace company postpones the 737 Max’s return to service, possibly until mid-year.

This is due to the analyst Robert Stallard from Vertical Research Partners, who downgraded Boeing on Wednesday

BA, -1.64%

Hold the stock and lowered its target price to $ 294 from $ 388. Others on Wall Street agreed with Stallard when they dialed down their expectations of Boeing after Tuesday’s 737 Max update.

Boeing announced on Tuesday that regulators will not approve the return of the 737 Max until mid-2020. This is a delay from the previous expectation of early April. The aircraft has been lying on the ground less than five months apart since March after two fatal crashes and is linked to a faulty anti-crystal system.

The estimated 737 Max’s release on Tuesday is “bad enough” and the effects “have yet to reverberate,” said Stallard.

“From Boeing’s perspective, this means that the most profitable product line cannot be delivered for over a year, while the cost of customer compensation is likely to be higher than previously thought,” he said. “As we saw in our fourth quarter 19 earnings forecast, we expect Boeing’s upcoming results to be an absolute disaster and that looks guaranteed now.”

Restarting in the third quarter would also mean that the 737 production line would be idle for more than six months. “Igniting the production line and supply chain after the downtime is likely to be more difficult than expected,” he said. At the same time, there is a risk that other Boeing aircraft will fly “further down”.

CFRA analysts also lowered their Boeing stock rating and target price from $ 427 to $ 350. The average FactSet price target for Boeing is $ 363.72, an increase of around 19% over Wednesday prices.

“We still believe (Boeing) has an amazing aerospace franchise, a strong order book, and strong business, military and service companies that will continue for many years to come. However, we believe that the Max crisis is going to last much longer than in our first worst case scenarios, and we fear that the company does not have the right people to deal with this crisis, ”said the analysts under the leadership a note from Jim Corridore.

Boeing has appointed a new chief executive last week, and several top executives have left the company. Earlier this month, the company came under fire after emails appeared in which Boeing employees criticized the design of the 737 Max and boasted that it fooled the federal aviation authorities.

According to analysts from Canaccord Genuity, all eyes will be on Boeing’s fourth quarter results and the company’s outlook for 2020.

Aside from concerns about the actual return to service and production rates for the 737 Max, the timing at which airlines will bring their Max aircraft back into their fleet is likely to be “longer than expected due to factors such as pilot training and international reviews, the Canaccord expected to last, ”analysts led by Ken Herbert said.

Boeing is expected to release its fourth quarter results next Wednesday. The analyst conference call will be at 10:30 a.m. Eastern.

FactSet analysts expect Boeing to post an adjusted profit of 73 cents on sales of $ 21.5 billion. This corresponds to an adjusted profit of $ 5.48 per share of sales of $ 28.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Boeing stock has lost 15% in the past 12 months, while the S&P 500 index has increased by 26% and 20%

SPX, + 0.31%

and the Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA, + 0.25%

In the same period.

