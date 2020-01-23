Boeing plans to develop Israeli technology for light aircraft - business

advertisement

Boeing said on Wednesday that it had agreed with the Israeli company Tactical Robotics to investigate the development of a tubular fan drive technology with potential uses for piloted and autonomous light aircraft.

Financial details have not been released.

In a joint working group, the two companies will determine the possibilities for the development, production and marketing of vertical takeoff and landing products, including the autonomous Cormorant vehicle from Tactical Robotics.

Because of its compact footprint, the size of Humvee, Cormorant can perform emergency operations in the event of natural disasters or in combat, e.g. B. for the supply of food, water and relief supplies.

It can also carry up to four patients for medical evacuation.

Aviation fan technology uses a fan mounted in a cylindrical duct to generate thrust. This arrangement can improve air flow rate and pressure compared to an open rotor.

