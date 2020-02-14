NEW YORK – Women aren’t the only ones involved in body shame. Tall men feel love on Valentine’s Day.

On Thursday, last night of New York Fashion Week, 15 oversized men took the runway and displayed their body positivity.

The men walked down the runway in their underwear, with the stomach exposed in many cases. The message? The curves of the men also play a role. The “Ryan’s Secret” initiative sponsored the event and called for an end to male body shame.

The organizers want to raise awareness among boys and young men who are depressed by body shame and bullying.

One of the models, Joseph Diaz, says he was skipped for jobs because of his weight.

“Just like Barbie has the same problems, Ken has more,” said Diaz.

One model, Daniel Jean, went in Royal Purple Satin and was not afraid of showing off.

“Yes, I’m positive,” said Jean. “I think it’s good news to show people that you love your body, that you love yourself.”

