British hitchhiker Stephanie Simpson’s body was found after not returning from a hike in Mt. Aspiring National Park.

The family of missing British hitchhiker Stephanie Simpson arrived in the search area when her body was found, the police said.

The 32-year-old was reported missing on Monday after not returning from a hike and not coming to work.

Sergeant Mark Kirkwood said search and rescue teams found Simpson’s body in the Pyke Creek area at around 1.40pm on Friday, which is described as an “extremely challenging” site in the Southern Alps.

Her family arrived in the search area at about the same time their body was found, he said.

The search was narrowed down to Fantail Falls / Pyke Creek after the police found interesting items. (File photo).

Simpson is believed to have walked down Mt. Armstrong in Mt. Aspiring National Park when she became disoriented.

She took off her boots and made it into the Pyke Creek water, where she was washed downstream. Her body was found in a gorge at the foot of the stream.

The streams in the area usually rose in the afternoon when the glaciers melted from the sun and created a stronger current, Kirkwood said.

Finders had found items in the area that were believed to belong to Simpson before their body was discovered, including a backpack and boots, Kirkwood said.

A man in a helicopter spotted the pack from the air, which was confirmed by a review of the drone material from the previous day.

Simpson’s body was found “in close proximity” to the pack, Kirkwood said.

He asked people who walk alone to carry a location signal or a device in range that tracks a person’s location in real time.

He said the family was “understandably grieving” and asked for privacy.

The police expressed condolences to her family during this tragic period, he said.

The police thanked everyone involved who started on Monday.

“The search has been extremely challenging at times, particularly in terms of the terrain, and the work of everyone involved has to be commended,” said Kirkwood.

The death would be passed on to the coroner.

Heavy rain hit the area last week, causing slips and floods across Southland and Fiordland.

Land Search and Rescue, two dog teams, Alpine Cliff Rescue from Fox Glacier and a Canyon Search and Rescue team from Wanaka helped with the search on Friday.

A helicopter had been deployed on Monday evening, and inquiries helped them narrow the search area. Two dog teams and 16 seekers searched part of Mt. Aspiring National Park.

Simpson’s brother-in-law Sam Hazelton previously told Sky News that the last time the family heard about her was in the family’s WhatsApp group, early Thursday morning of last week.

“Then she contacted her friends on Friday to say that she was going hiking and camping.

“This was something Stephanie would do most weekends. It was her main reason to stay in Wanaka, New Zealand, because it had so many different trails.”

He said Simpson was “very competent and physically fit”.

“She is relatively experienced in outdoor activities and has done a few hikes. She is such a fun-loving, friendly, determined, and adventurous woman that we ask anyone who knows something to contact the police.”

Simpson trampled in Mt Aspiring National Park.

Simpson from Essex had a work vacation in New Zealand and was based in Wanaka.

Her boss, Doug Peddle, contacted the police on Monday morning when she was unable to start her job as a landscape gardener at Doug the Gardener in Wanaka.

In an unrelated matter, the bodies of two hitchhikers were found in the Makarora River this weekend.

