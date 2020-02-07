Advertisement

The royal family will lose Prince Harry and Meghan Markle this spring if they start a new life outside of royal life. But before they leave, Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, seem to be getting tips on how to behave against each other. How did Kate and William start behaving more like the Sussex couple?

Prince William and Kate have been together since they both attended St. Andrew’s University in Scotland.

They were married in April 2011 and now have three children.

Advertisement

However, it has often been said that the couple personally have a “cool” relationship with each other.

According to the royal protocol, royal couples do not show public signs of affection.

READ MORE: The subtle characters Kate Middleton and Prince William are “stressed”

Prince Harry and Meghan, however, were known to be openly romantic with each other during their tenure in the royal family as a couple.

But many royal fans speculate that William and Kate are starting to pull a leaf from the Sussex couple’s book.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended a royal engagement in South Wales on Wednesday and greeted the crowd with their usual fervor.

The couple stunned the enthusiastic crowd when they showed a rare sign of public affection.

Harry and Meghan violated this rule and continued their tactile interaction with each other.

On Wednesday, William and Kate seemed to be leaving their usual distance by orienting themselves towards Harry and Meghan and showing a much more tactile aspect of their relationship.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were incredibly close when they spoke to the fans. William put a hand on Kate’s back and she lovingly touched his arm.

In addition, Kate was an actor who looked lovingly and cheerfully at William while visiting a factory.

Their approach to royal life after the Megxit could suggest that the two are trying to change their image by being inspired by Harry and Meghan.

Also, during a recent visit to Bradford, William was shown handing over a white rose to his wife, which royal fans praised as a very romantic gesture.

The Cambridge couple seemed more comfortable after the Megxit when they laughed and shared an ice cream.

The Duke of Cambridge has reportedly been overheard when he called Kate “lovable” while chatting to royal fans in South Wales.

In addition, the Cambridge couple appears to be making increased efforts to be more accessible, which Harry and Meghan have been praised for in the past.

William and Kate have always been considered friendly, but many have said they are more determined to abide by the royal protocol, which can have a distancing effect.

While Harry and Meghan are preparing for a new life between the UK and Canada, it is possible that Kate and William are looking for a new public role as a couple.

Judi James, body language expert, told Fabulous Digital that William and Kate’s body language had changed.

She said: “The couple’s body language has always turned to the mild side, but it is also always perfect for their royal role.

“However, William and Kate seem to bring more non-verbal signals and touches into their” routine “after Megxit, since they obviously understand that they can push the boundaries a bit without suffering from obsessive interest and criticism.”

“Kate is now instigating more public rituals related to binding characters, and William replies.

“We may not see the kind of intense tactile behavior that we have seen from Harry and Meghan, but the increase in attention or exchange of ideas shows a post-Megxit approach to loosening the” rules. “

Advertisement