Bobby Vipraio

Bobby “Vip” Vipraio, 84, died on Tuesday February 11th, 2020.

He was born on August 11, 1935. He has lived in The Villages, FL since 2002. He was a singer for many theater groups. In recent years, he and Audrie Nevin have played as a duet team called “The Perfect Blend”.

He spent most of his life in Massachusetts, where he sang in many nightclubs in the Boston area. He received many awards for the most outstanding basketball player from Franklin High School and the Midland League. Other interests included softball, pocket billiards, golf and horse racing. He started his professional career at Foxboro Company in 1956 and was drafted into the US Army in 1958, where he served in Korea. He was a member of the softball team that defeated the Far East Champions in Tokyo in 1959. He returned to Texas where he was on the Fort Hood basketball team.

In 1963 he married Barbara Accorsi and was married for 33 years before her death. In 1985 Vip withdrew from Foxboro Co. as material planning manager. In 1997, he married widowed Cynthia Kofsuske, his high school friend. His only biological daughter, Tina Vipraio, died in 2017 at the age of 53.

He is survived by his twin grandchildren Amy DiPietro and Jonah Vipraio; Step children from their first marriage are Lisa Brown and Lori Herbert; Second-child stepchildren are Karen Caliendo and Stephen Kofsuske.

The funeral will take place at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Franklin, MA. A memorial service will be held later in The Villages, FL.