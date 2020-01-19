Bob Harper reveals how his heart attack changed him

advertisement

Bob Harper is a real survivor. In 2017, he suffered an almost fatal heart attack, almost a year after he was promoted from coach to host the NBC show The Biggest Loser. “It was a roller coaster ride, I’ll tell you!” Bob, 54, is exclusively represented with Closer Weekly in the latest issue of the magazine at the kiosk.

Not only did he recover from his ordeal, he also made the experience a positive one by speaking to other heart attack victims on the national Survivors Have Heart Tour, which is set to continue later this year. Starting January 28, he will host a restarted version of The Biggest Loser on the USA Network and is planning a “fun event” wedding with his fiance. Anton Gutierrez, 34, production manager for the NEOU Fitness app. “My life has changed fundamentally, and the most important thing that has changed for me is to become a lawyer for heart attack survivors,” he said. “I feel stronger every day – mentally and physically.”

Scroll down to learn more about our chat with Bob Harper!

advertisement

First of all, how do you feel?

I feel great today! I am in my hometown Nashville to meet other survivors. This is really important to me because [AstraZeneca and I] have created this wonderful place where survivors and caregivers can meet and talk about their experiences.

February 12 marks three years since your heart attack. How were these years

It opened my eyes. I look at the footage of the first Survivors Have Heart and it’s very emotional for me because I was still so fresh after a heart attack. I was there to be the go-between, but found that I was really only on this trip, so emotional and passionate, with everyone else. Over time, it was about the emotional struggle, although it is important to take care of your physical health.

How have you changed since your attack?

After surviving it, you just want life to be the way it was before. If you find that this may not be the case, you know that you will find a new normal. I have a close relationship with my healthcare providers. I see her twice a year, get my exams. I am definitely at the top.

Has your fitness routine changed?

Very drastic. It is as extreme as it used to be, but in a completely different way. The main exercises that I do are hot yoga classes and they are intense, but they are not the extremely high intensity type that I got used to, they just push me to these crazy limits. I’ve found more balance and feel really good about it.

Michael Buckner / Variety / Shutterstock

Has anything changed?

When I’m in a new place, I’m always looking for the AED [automated external defibrillator]. I always rate people and think, “If I have another heart attack, who knows how to do a CPR? Who would be hardworking?” That’s how my brain is now.

You restarted The Biggest Loser on January 28th. What’s new?

As a host, I set up a self-help group for the participants to talk about everything we’re going through. We have two new trainers, a new medical team, and we are in a new location: Santa Fe, New Mexico. There’s a reason why they call this place the land of enchantment – this place is magical and so peaceful! I live in LA and New York and I love New York but when I got back I thought, “Why are everyone so loud here?”

Does any of the changes on the show correspond to what you’ve been through, like aftercare?

We offer our guests a gym membership and a nutritionist for a year because losing weight is the easiest part. it is the most difficult to keep away. If you don’t take what I offer and incorporate it into your daily life, you will have problems. And there is no finish line: you will deal with it forever. If you can swallow this pill, you will be more successful.

Is there a moment that got you on your way?

I grew up on a farm in rural Tennessee and wanted to experience something different. Once I graduated from high school, I took the bus to the nearest town, Nashville, and started living with different types of people. And my parents taught me a strong work ethic. During the summer holidays you had to get up at 5 a.m. and work on the farm every day. I thank them for that.

AFF-USA / Shutterstock

When did you take your body and health seriously?

I have always taken it seriously – but not as much as I did when I was 40. I thought I would like to grow old like a good wine to defy my age. I just turned 54 and feel good, feel strong, still look good. [Laughing]

What is your support system?

Well, my doctors, but also my girlfriend and assistant Nicole and my fiancé [Anton] were there at every turn. In the beginning, they never left me because I was afraid of being alone and having another heart attack. They also went through a lot emotionally.

What is Anton the One doing?

We met in Laguna Beach, California and understood each other. He is one of the nicest and sweetest people in the world. He can deal with me when I’m busy and stressed. He knows how to calm the storm.

Are you planning your wedding now?

I am definitely planning an event. [Laughs] It will be very different. I don’t feel like going down a hallway or anything. I want it to be fun!

Kristin Callahan / ACE Pictures / Shutterstock

Why did you come into the series in 2013?

People thought I was hiding something, but it never was. I got out in high school in Tennessee – that was a big deal. I never decided to talk about it in the air because my job was all about the candidates until I worked with Bobby [Saleem] who was having problems. I thought he could learn something from me. I was really glad I did that because I was never ashamed or wanted to hide it.

Do you have something on your bucket list?

I would really like to have my own talk show. I like to sit down and talk to people.

What are your biggest life lessons?

One of the biggest goals is to be able to emphasize neither the big nor the small: “Who cares?” It is important to recognize that life is so short. Surround yourself with people you want to have, enjoy your life, and do things like eating and exercising properly to stack the deck in your favor. There is a stereotype that heart attacks apply to overweight smokers with high stress. I am living proof that we are all in danger.

If you want to learn more about your favorite celebrities, check out the latest edition of Weekly closerNow at kiosks – and subscribe to our newsletter to receive more exclusive news!

Reporting by Diana Cooper

advertisement