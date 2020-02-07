Advertisement

In 1965, Bob Dylan had gone beyond his popular roots and had become an icon of the counterculture movement that rose with willing participants all over the world. Tired of doing the old things, the poetic spirit and free spirit of Dylan offered an icon to innumerable young minds to worship.

Dylan’s lyrics in the early 1960s had given the singer a path of folkloric darkness, but in 1965 everything changed with a simple button. On the stage of the Newport Folk Festival in 1965, Dylan (in the eyes of many) entered the world of folk music and was electrified, causing the audience to scream “Judas!” But that’s exactly what Dylan did next to redirect that star’s journey. Dylan met with a hiss and hiss and told his band to crank up.

While in 1963 LP Freehweelin ‘cemented Bob Dylan Dylan as a remarkable artist, it was this act of musical disobedience that made the singer a household name. The singer had no longer resigned himself to the bookstores and coffee houses of New York’s Greenwich Village or the popular festivals across Europe and had become famous.

It meant that he was a hot asset to the press and countless interviews followed, which never really ended from then on. But there is an interview that is far above the rest. Not because of his laser-tipped insight or his revelations of the real Bob Dylan, but because it is both mystifying and mystical conversations that make Dylan do anything and nothing.

The interview was conducted by former Village Voice music critic Nat Hentoff for Playboy and sees Dylan in a captivating mood. The conversation, first published in 1966, ranges from forays to revolutionary topics and summarizes everything that Dylan was at that time. But while the printed version of the interview had a few scratches, the full audio is a certified cafeteria puzzle for anyone who listens.

For example, when asked why rock’n’roll has become such an international phenomenon, Dylan says carefully and freely: “I can’t really believe that rock’n’roll exists. If you think about it, everything that doesn’t really exist becomes an international phenomenon. “Dylan played this role of the philosophical troubadour so well, especially in 1965.

However, this answer is one of the most understandable, since the singer is deliberately dull. He is committed and intelligent across a range of topics, but is not tied to a single answer. It was a facade that the singer would use for years to come.

The truth is that this is perhaps one of the strangest interviews we’ve ever heard. An interview that looked at someone’s inner life, discussed the topicality of rock’n’roll, and was both insightful and confusing – it was just another interview for Bob Dylan.

Listen to the full video of Nat Hentoff’s Playboy interview with Bob Dylan in 1965

